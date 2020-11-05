Update: Westminster Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B104873

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Michael Studin

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME:

On 10/17/2020 at approximately 2010 hours

STREET: Stratton Arlington Road

TOWN: West Wardsboro, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 100

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL:

VICTIM: Deborah Ayers

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Wardsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, the Vermont State Police was informed that Deborah Ayers died Wednesday night at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, of injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run crash that occurred the evening of Saturday, Oct. 17. The crash took place between 7-8:30 p.m. on Stratton Arlington Road in the town of West Wardsboro.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and work to identify the vehicle involved and individual(s) responsible. Anyone who has any information possibly related to this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who traveled on Stratton Arlington Road in West Wardsboro the evening the crash occurred; anyone who might have video of the area or the incident; and people who might know someone with unexplained damage to their vehicle. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update, 12:10 a.m. Oct. 19, 2020***

On 10/18/2020 from approximately 1800-2100 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks conducted a community outreach event on Stratton Arlington Road in the town of West Wardsboro, VT, in an effort to seek the public's assistance in obtaining information leading to the identity of the individual(s) responsible for the hit and run crash that occurred on the evening of 10/17/20 leaving Deborah Ayers hospitalized in critical condition. Troopers spoke with motorists and handed out flyers requesting anyone with information to contact the Westminster Barracks. A copy of the flyer is attached to this release.

***Initial news release, 12:25 a.m. Oct. 18, 2020***

On 10/17/20 at approximately 2010 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an semi-unconscious female pedestrian lying in the roadway on Stratton Arlington Road in the town of West Wardsboro, VT (Windham County). Troopers, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene, and the female victim, identified to be Deborah Ayers, was airlifted via DHART to DHMC in Lebanon, NH, with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that Ayers was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.

- 30 -