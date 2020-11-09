TOP NURSE PRACTITIONERS HONORED AS HEALTHCARE HEROES BY PEERS AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC
America’s Top NP Awards (ATNP), hosted by POCN, recognizes the NP profession annually as its influence and impact on care grows exponentiallyPARSIPPANY, N.J., UNITED STATES , November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last decade, nurse practitioners (NP) have seen an increase in responsibility and authority within the healthcare industry, accounting for 50 percent of all prescriptions written annually. The pandemic significantly shifted their roles once again, uprooting many from their regular practices to serve in areas hit worst by the virus and requiring increasing responsibility, sacrifice and risk. America’s Top NP Awards 2020 (ATNP), hosted by POCN, the largest and most trusted network of NPs and PAs, honors these healthcare heroes who have been nominated by their peers for significantly impacting their field during one of its most challenging seasons.
POCN and the ATNP Awards recognize outstanding NPs annually to coincide with National NP Week. NPs around the country nominate a fellow NP who demonstrates excellence in patient care, professional and practice development, and community outreach and involvement.
“This year has required hard work and sacrifice for so many individuals, but few have put their lives at greater risk during this pandemic than our frontline healthcare workers,” says Richard Zwickel, Founder and CEO of POCN. “These outstanding NPs have gone above and beyond to serve those most impacted by COVID-19, and they deserve more than we can give. We hope this recognition demonstrates our tremendous respect for the NP profession and steadfast commitment to support their growth and success in the healthcare industry.”
POCN and the NP community at large are thrilled to honor this year’s recipients:
Kathleen Arnold, ANP, BC-ADM, FAANP, Endocrinology
Cassandra Jorge Duren, FNP-BC, MSN-NE, BSN, RNIII, CNOR, Cer.A.T., CPT, Family Practice/Primary Care
Annika Ehrlich, MS, FNP-C, AQH, CNRN, Neurology
Teresa Fogaren, MSN, AGPCNP-C, OCN, Hematology/Oncology
Tavell Kindall, PhD, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, AACRN, AAHIVS, Family Medicine/HIV Medicine
Karen Myrick, DNP, APRN, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, ONP-C, FAAN, Orthopedic and Sports Medicine
Katherine O’Boyle, MSN, RN, CBN, APRN-CNP, Comprehensive Obesity Management
Nycole Oliver, DNP, APRN, RN, FNP-C, ACNPC-AG, CEN, FAEN, Family Practice/Acute Care
Roma Tremblay, DNP, MSN, ARNP-BC, WOCN, CHRN, Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine
Andrew Wai-Ho Wong, MS, RN, AGACNP-BC, CEN, CPEN, CCRN-K, Critical Care Medicine
“This recognition from POCN and my NP peers means so much to me, and I continue to celebrate all that my fellow frontline healthcare professionals have been able to achieve together this year as a united front,” said Andrew Wai-Ho Wong, MS, RN, AGACNP-BC, CEN, CPEN, CCRN-K, Critical Care Medicine.
“Our top priority this year has been to provide optimal care for our patients while also keeping them safe. I am honored to be included in this year’s list of America’s Top NPs from POCN and appreciate my NP colleagues for their kind nominations,” said Cassandra Jorge Duren, FNP-BC, MSN-NE, BSN, RNIII, CNOR, Cer.A.T., CPT, Family Practice/Primary Care.
Due to so much pressure on the system from the pandemic, state-led legislation has been suspending and waiving laws that limit NP capabilities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the NP profession is expected to grow by 45 percent by 2029, much faster than average.
Winners of America’s Top NP 2020 will receive:
Paid membership fees to AANP for 2021
Award plaque
Professional exposure via POCN's website and social media platforms
About POCN
In light of the evolving and expanding role of the NP and PA in today's healthcare landscape, POCN is the largest and most informed network of 400,000+ NPs and PAs, trusted by providers, pharma and life sciences companies to create opportunities to improve care. NPs and PAs enjoy free membership to access credible and authentic opportunities to Learn, Earn, Care and Connect, specific to their role and needs. For more information, visit www.POCN.com.
