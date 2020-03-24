Point of Care Network (POCN) Launches America’s Top NP and PA 2020 Nominations

Recent statistics indicate that PAs had more than 400 million patient interactions last year while an estimated 1.06 billion patient visits were made to NPs for treatment.” — Richard Zwickel, CEO and Founder of POCN

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Point of Care Network (POCN), the largest community of nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) in the United States, has opened nominations for America's Top NPs and America's Top PAs 2020. These annual programs recognize, reward, and celebrate accomplishments of advanced clinicians in numerous therapeutic specialties throughout the nation.Nominations are made by peers including NPs, PAs, and certified nurse educators (CNEs) recognizing demonstrated excellence in quality and delivery of care, professional and practice development, and community outreach and involvement."The role of NPs and PAs continues to escalate in delivery of proper healthcare in America," explains Richard Zwickel, CEO and Founder of POCN. "Recent statistics indicate that PAs had more than 400 million patient interactions last year while an estimated 1.06 billion patient visits were made to NPs for treatment."Nominations for America's Top PAs (ATPA) and America's Top NPs (ATNP) begin in March and run through Fall 2020 at which time POCN, along with a panel of healthcare influencers, will select 10 PA winners for ATPA 2020 and 10 NP winners for ATNP 2020. Winners will be announced during National PA week in October and National NP week in November 2020.America's Top NP and America's Top PA nominations can be made at www.AmericasTopNP.com and www.AmericasTopPA.com Winners of America's Top NP and PA programs will receive:* Paid membership fees to AANP or AAPA for 2021* Award plaque* Professional exposure via POCN's website, PR and social media initiativesAbout Point of Care Network (POCN)POCN is the largest community of advanced clinicians (NPs and PAs) in America and was purpose-built to provide advanced clinicians with peer-reviewed resources to LEARN, EARN, CARE, and CONNECT. These resources and tools are FREE to NPs and PAs and have been vetted by an editorial board of advanced clinicians. To take advantage of these resources, please visit www.pointofcarenetwork.com and follow POCN on Twitter and LinkedIn.SOURCE Point of Care NetworkRelated Links



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.