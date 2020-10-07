TOP PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS HONORED AS HEALTHCARE HEROES AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC
America’s Top PA Awards (ATPA), hosted by POCN, recognizes the PA profession annually as its influence and impact on care grows exponentiallyPARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last decade, physician assistants (PA) have seen an increase in responsibility and authority within the healthcare industry, accounting for 49 percent of all prescriptions written annually. The pandemic significantly shifted their roles once again, uprooting many from their regular practices to serve in areas hit worst by the virus and requiring increasing responsibility, sacrifice and risk. America’s Top PA Awards 2020 (ATPA), hosted by POCN, the largest and most trusted network of NPs and PAs, honors these healthcare heroes who have been nominated by their peers for significantly impacting their field during one of its most challenging seasons.
POCN and the ATPA Awards recognize outstanding PAs annually to coincide with National PA Week. PAs around the country nominate a fellow PA who is demonstrating excellence in patient care, professional and practice development, and community outreach and involvement.
POCN and the PA community at large are thrilled to honor this year’s recipients:
Amy Butts, PA-C, MPAS, CDCES, BC-A, Endocrinology
Jennifer Carlquist, PA-C, CAQ ER Medicine, Cardiology
Cynthia Griffith, MPAS, PA-C, Dermatology
Lianne Hahn, MSPAS, PA-C, Aesthetic Medicine
Terri Long, PA-C, Urology
Benito Lopez, BC-ADM, MPAS, PA-C, Family Medicine/Diabetologist
Luis Lozano, PA-C, Neurology
Sarah Patel, DScPAS, PA-C, MBA, Gastroenterology
Sarah Schettle, PA-C, MS, MBA, Cardiovascular Surgery
Anna Verde-LiBassi, PA-C, MPAS, Internal Medicine
"I’m very appreciative of POCN for including me, and my fellow PA colleagues, on the America’s Top list this year. As a healthcare professional, it’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for the hard work we put into patient care and healthcare education on a daily basis, especially amidst the challenges of 2020,” said Sarah Schettle, PA-C, MBA, Cardiovascular Surgery.
Due to so much pressure on the system from the pandemic, state-led legislation has been suspending and waiving laws that limit PA capabilities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the physician assistant profession is projected to grow 37 percent by 2026.
“I’m honored to be included as an America’s Top PA by POCN this year, and appreciate all that the organization does to help PAs develop professionally and connect with colleagues. This year has proven challenging in many ways within healthcare and this recognition does not go unnoticed,” said Luis Lozano, PA-C, Neurology.
Winners will receive:
Free membership to AAPA for 2021
Award plaque
Professional exposure via POCN's website, POCN+, the first educational streaming service dedicated to PAs and NPs, and social media initiatives
To learn more about our ATPA winners, please visit www.americastoppa.com.
About POCN
In light of the evolving and expanding role of the NP and PA in today's healthcare landscape, POCN is the largest and most informed network of 400,000 NPs and PAs, trusted by providers, pharma and life sciences companies to create opportunities to improve care. NPs and PAs enjoy free membership to access credible and authentic opportunities to Learn, Earn, Care and Connect, specific to their role and needs. For more information, visit www.POCN.com.
Spencer Dworkis
POCN
email us here
+1 2144601765