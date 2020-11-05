Broadway Lessons Launches Brand-New Platform for Students to Learn from Industry Professionals
The innovative website enables students of all ages to gain insightful and powerful skills designed for Broadway.
They are not just your typical musicians. They are world leaders, influencers, TV and Film personalities, and award-winning professionals”USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brand-new company, Broadway Lessons, is excited to announce the official launch of its online platform, which is designed to help aspiring Broadway performers learn from the industry’s best professionals.
— Bryan Goldsmith
Broadway Lessons is an online platform that provides engaging, fun, and educational Broadway lessons to students of all ages from around the world. Lessons are delivered virtually to students by renowned and successful Broadway performers and professionals who wish to help keep the industry alive during the ongoing pandemic.
In the company’s most recent news, Broadway Lessons is pleased to announce the official launch of its brand-new website. Through the website, students can register for virtual group classes or individual lessons with some of Broadway’s most successful performers and professionals.
“Each instructor we have has created their own special niche in the industry by leading individuals from around the world,” says Bryan Goldsmith, founder of Broadway Lessons. “They are not just your typical musicians. They are world leaders, influencers, TV and Film personalities, and award-winning professionals. The cream of the crop – all willing to work with you.”
The Broadway Lessons platform offers a host of dynamic virtual lessons for a variety of skill sets and interests, including:
Voice
Piano
Acting
Movement
Drums
Guitar
Directing
Bass
Strings
And more!
“No matter what you want to learn, we can match you with a qualified and professional industry expert,” Goldsmith states. “Registration is easy – simply fill out the Get Started form and we will do the rest. Additionally, if you are keen to work with a specific instructor, please let us know. We can work with any schedule and will provide you with a personalized package upon registration. Get started today while spaces are still available!”
For more information about Broadway lessons, or to register for this game-changing opportunity, please visit www.broadwaylessons.com.
About the Company
Broadway Lessons is an online platform that enables students of all ages to virtually connect with, and learn from, some of Broadway’s most renowned talent. Through the platform, students can learn a variety of valuable industry-specific skills and take one step further towards their Broadway dreams.
Contact Information
Bryan Goldsmith
212-518-1947
stars@broadwaylessons.com
www.broadwaylessons.com
Bryan Goldsmith
Broadway Lessons
+1 212-518-1947
stars@broadwaylessons.com
