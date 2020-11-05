Manure Transport Program Offering ‘FastTrack’ Grants to Haul Poultry Manure

November 5, 2020

Eligible farmers and manure brokers can receive up to $22.50 per ton

Haul now, apply later. For more information, call the MDA manure hotline: 410-841-5864

ANNAPOLIS, MD — The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Manure Transport Program is offering “FastTrack” grants that pay up to $22.50 per ton to truck poultry manure to qualifying farmers and brokers. The Manure Transport Program is designed to move manure from areas with high phosphorus levels to alternative use facilities or farm fields with low levels of phosphorus where it can be land applied.

“The department’s new FastTrack program makes it easier and more attractive than ever for farmers to make the switch to using poultry manure as a fertilizer,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Poultry manure is an all-natural fertilizer and soil conditioner that promotes soil health and gives qualified farmers an opportunity to save on costs compared to other commercial fertilizers.”

FastTrack grants allow farmers to haul manure to their fields as soon as they need it. Farmers may apply for cost-share first and submit a claim for payment directly to the department after hauling is complete, or submit the application and claim for payment together after the manure has been transported using the “haul now, apply later” option. Farmers with fields that have allowable soil phosphorus levels (below MD P-FIV 101) are eligible to participate. Manure brokers are encouraged to participate in this program, as well.

For more information on “FastTrack” grants and the Manure Transport Program, please visit the department’s website or contact the program at 410-841-5864.

