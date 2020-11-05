Nevada Department of Transportation Solicits Public Feedback on Highway Maintenance

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is soliciting public feedback regarding highway maintenance.

Through Nov. 18, Nevada highway users can log on to nevadadot.com/survey to conduct an approximate 10-minute survey with questions about overall satisfaction with state highway maintenance, including highway smoothness, striping, snow removal, rest areas, road work zones and more. It also asks Nevadans to prioritize the importance of maintaining the roadway surface, striping, shoulders, rest areas and other elements of the highway system. The survey specifically solicits feedback on interstates, highways and state routes such as sections of Tropicana Avenue, McCarran Boulevard and Idaho Street and not residential roads maintained by local cities and counties. The feedback will help NDOT prioritize maintenance of existing highways while planning and building new highways for Nevada’s growing population.

NDOT maintains approximately 5,400 miles of state highway on which drivers cumulatively travel nearly 14 billion miles each year. NDOT maintenance professionals perform more than 75 different types of tasks, from snow, ice and debris removal to roadway patching, sweeping, slope enhancements and more, to help keep Nevada drivers safe and connected. 

