Charis Bible College Announces National Broadcast of ‘The Heart of Christmas’ Musical in Lieu of In-person Performances
“The Heart of Christmas” will be broadcast nationally in its entirety in five equal installments
We are excited for the opportunity to share this amazing production with a vastly wider audience and look forward to resuming the live in-person showings next year,”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College announced today its plans to nationally broadcast the film version of its stage musical “The Heart of Christmas,” in place of holding live performances. The annual production, which first debuted December of 2015, has become well attended over the past five years.
— Senior Vice President Andrew Wertz
“We are excited for the opportunity to share this amazing production with a vastly wider audience and look forward to resuming the live in-person showings next year,” said Senior Vice President Andrew Wertz. “In addition to the national broadcasts of ‘The Heart of Christmas,’ we will be sharing the film version of this Christmas musical with our community through free screenings at the local theater.”
“The Heart of Christmas” will be broadcast nationally in its entirety in five equal installments the week of December 21 on Andrew Wommack Ministries’ television program, “The Gospel Truth.” For more information on “The Gospel Truth” program times and stations, go to https://www.awmi.net/video/tv-broadcast-schedules/.
About Andrew Wommack Ministries
Andrew Wommack Ministries reaches millions of people globally through its teaching ministry founded by Andrew Wommack. The message that Andrew teaches is centered on the truth of the Gospel with a special emphasis on God’s unconditional love and the balance between grace and faith. The message helps believers grow in their relationship with the Lord as they encounter it at conferences, on radio, on television, and via books, CDs, DVDs and other materials. In 2018, Andrew Wommack Ministries earned its 11th four-star (the highest) rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Find Andrew Wommack Ministries at awmi.net, on Facebook or on Twitter.
About Charis Bible College
Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack in 1994 to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 40 campuses around the world. Find Charis at charisbiblecollege.org, on Facebook or on Twitter.
Contact:
Public Relations
PublicRelations@awmcharis.com
719-464-5619
Eileen Quinn, PR Manager
AWMI
+1 719-464-5619
email us here