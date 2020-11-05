Future Fisheries Program grant winter deadline is Nov. 30

Fish & Wildlife

Thu Nov 05 08:10:36 MST 2020

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries staff reminds landowners, watershed groups and others that the next deadline to apply for Future Fisheries Improvement Program grants is Nov. 30.

The goal of FWP's Future Fisheries Program is to restore rivers, streams and lakes to improve Montana’s wild fish habitat. Entities can receive funding for qualifying projects that benefit Montana's wild fish. Each project is assessed by an independent review panel and final funding decisions are made by the Fish & Wildlife Commission. Typical projects include riparian fencing and off-stream watering sites for livestock, channel restoration, culvert replacement for improved fish passage, planting vegetation to stabilize streambanks and provide shade for cooler water temperatures and more.

To learn more about the Future Fisheries Improvement Program, and to download the grant application form, go to the Fishing home page on FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov/fishing, or call FWP at 406-444-2432.

Completed Future Fisheries Improvement Program applications must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30 and should be sent electronically to fwpffip@mt.gov. Paper applications can be sent to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Fisheries Management Bureau, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.