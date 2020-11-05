Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDDOT processed a record number of identification cards in October

The North Dakota Department of Transportation’s (NDDOT)  Driver License Division processed a record number of driver license and state ID cards during the month of October. Statewide almost 25,000 customers received a new license or ID card last month. This was an increase of 4,000 cards printed during October 2019.

“We typically see a rise in demand for driver license and state IDs each fall during an election year,” said Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer. “Our staff has worked very hard to accommodate our customers and I am proud of the work they did.”

The NDDOT saw the number of address changes increase from 7,000 to 17,000 during October. Also, the number of out-of-state license transfers rose from an average of 1,500 a month to more than 2,400. Schaffer attributes this record-breaking accomplishment to the appointment only system implemented in March. This system not only allowed the NDDOT to keep up with demand but also speed up the process and decrease wait times for customers.

The NDDOT continues to provide driver license and motor vehicle services by appointment only. No walk-in services are available at this time.  Customers can schedule an appointment ahead of time by visiting our website at dot.nd.gov or by calling 1-855-633-6835.

The NDDOT is an innovative and progressive organization that has a team of employees working hard across the state to carry out the department’s mission to safely move people and goods.

