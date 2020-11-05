ZE PowerGroup launches ZEMA5, the award-winning Data Integration and Analytics Platform

About

Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration, and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries. ZE is the recent winner of the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year, 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year and Ranked #1 at the EnergyRisk Software Ranking for Data Management Firm.

ZE Newsroom