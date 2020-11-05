ZE PowerGroup launches ZEMA5, the award-winning Data Integration and Analytics Platform
Traders, risk managers, and other users of the ZEMA™ platform will notice a major leap forward in the user experience
ZEMA can now aggregate real-time market data, also known as intraday or tick data.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is excited to announce the launch of ZEMA™5, the latest major version of ZE’s award-winning data integration and analytics platform. This release builds on the strength and stability of ZEMA but introduces significant application features, user experience enhancements as well as additional services, tools, hosting options, and documentation.
— Jason Lynd, Director of Product Management, ZE PowerGroup
For over 20 years, ZE has been winning awards for Enterprise data management in the Energy and Commodity markets. ZEMA has always been the number one tool for automating the collection, transformation, and integration of market data into downstream systems. Now with an enhanced user interface, a powerful new graphing engine, an improved Dashboard, Options Curves, and support for custom BI pages, it’s easier than ever to bring the value of ZEMA to your entire organization.
HIGHLIGHTS OF ZEMA5
INTRADAY ANALYSIS- ZEMA can now aggregate real-time market data, also known as intraday or tick data. ZEMA intraday support will allow a user to load Market Data Reports with intraday values and access those values through common aggregations in Market Analyzer logic. The aggregations available within a user-specified intraday time range will be Max, Min, Last, Average, and OHLC – a special aggregation resulting in a grouped result with Open, High, Low and Close series.
POWERFUL GRAPHING ENGINE- Version 5 introduces a powerful new charting engine with new chart types, annotations, statistical and technical analysis indicators, and a new graph editor that gives users full control and endless customization options.
NEW LOOK AND FEEL- ZEMA now has a more modern user interface. A flat, minimalist design to create a more streamlined and efficient user interface that is quick to convey information while still looking visually appealing. Along with the new theme comes many user experience enhancements to reduce the number of clicks for common user interactions and create a more user-friendly application.
DASHBOARDS- Market Analyzer now comes with a license to the ZEMA Dashboard component. Dashboard is a reporting and visualization tool that gives you access to Market Analyzer profiles, data reports, and favorites, as well as additional content such as images, web pages, and RSS feeds. The dashboard lets you view multiple profiles simultaneously and customize the display of each profile.
NEW EXCEL WEB-ADD-IN- The Data Direct Excel Add-in (DDX) is one of the most widely used components of the ZEMA suite. A new version of the Add-In, built on the modern Microsoft Javascript EXCEL API will have a friendlier and more intuitive user interface, will run across all modern Office platforms, and will have less integration and installation issues.
OPTIONS CURVE SUPPORT- In addition to Futures and Time Series, Curve Manager is expanding its data model to support the persistence of Options data such as Option Premiums, Volatilities, and Straddles. Options are similar to Futures but with additional dimensions of Strike Price (or Delta) and Call/Put. Curve Manager will support Options through a separate display but all other ZEMA workflow capabilities for Curve creation, automation, and management will remain intact.
Additional ZEMA5 Enhancements:
• ZEMA Hub
• Dark Mode
• Dashboard enhancements
• Python API
• Improved on-screen help and release highlights
• Revamped ZE Community Portal
• Two European Data Centers
MUCH MORE TO COME:
While ZEMA5 is a major step forward, there’s much more to come in the future. ZEMA development is very active, often steered by directly client feedback and through our Customer Advisory Board.
The ZEMA5 roadmap currently includes:
• Organization Spaces for more control of corporate IP
• Machine Learning Integration
• Profile Tags and Tooltips
• Algorithmic Processor Schedule Optimization
• GIS charting capabilities
• Additional user experience and layout enhancements
• Further Excel Web Add-In features for Curves and Profiles
• Cross-Sectional Data Support
• Independent Price Verification (IPV) Curve Validation
For more information on the ZEMA data management platform, visit www.ze.com/product/
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA
ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is an experienced software development and strategic consulting firm with its head office in Vancouver, BC. Combining industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities, ZE serves small to large-scale globally positioned clientele in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE is the winner of the 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year, EnergyRisk Best Data Management Firm, and was recently awarded the 2020 EnergyRiskData House of the Year Award. For more information, visit www.ze.com
