Julie Levin, Vanessa Rissetto and Tamar Samuels Discuss 'Women in Wellness' with Candice Georgiadis
Vanessa Rissetto and Tamar Samuels, registered dietitians and co-founders of Culina Health. Julie Levin, Medical Herbalist and Founder of Leaf People
— Julie Levin, Medical Herbalist and Founder of Leaf People
Vanessa Rissetto and Tamar Samuels, registered dietitians and co-founders of Culina Health
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
1 — Sleep is just as important, if not more important, than nutrition and exercise. Having a healthy sleep routine makes eating healthy and exercising easier. Sleep deprivation causes insulin resistance, which can increase cravings for sweets and carbohydrates, it also affects mood, motivation, and energy, making it harder to exercise.
2 — Don’t skip meals. For the vast majority of people, skipping meals leads to poor decisions about food, overeating, and even mood changes and anxiety. You should eat a meal or snack about every 3–4 hours to help stabilize appetite, blood sugar, and stress hormones.
3 — Self monitor something! You don’t need to weigh yourself every day to be successful with your goals, but when you’re trying to make a lifestyle change, it’s important to collect data about your habits and have some way of checking in with yourself to bring more awareness to your decisions. People who track their food, fitness, mood, symptoms, sleep or really any target lifestyle they want to change are more tuned in to those habits and are better able to learn from and change them. Tracking makes the experience less emotional and more data driven, which can be helpful for people who have feelings of guilt and shame around their wellness habits.
4 — Focus on one goal at time, start with the easiest one. Setting overly ambitious and unrealistic goals is one of the biggest reasons why people fail at achieving their lifestyle goals — hello New Years Resolutions. If you want to be successful with really changing your lifestyle in the long term, we recommend starting with one goal that you feel confident you can achieve in a shorter period of time. This helps you build the confidence to add more challenging goals and build on a solid foundation of healthy habits.
5 — There’s no way around eating vegetables. No tea or pill or exercise will replace the health benefits of eating vegetables. It’s simply a non-negotiable. If you’re not eating veggies with every meal, then that should be your number one wellness focus for health and longevity. [...]
Julie Levin, Medical Herbalist and Founder of Leaf People
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
1. Take time to center yourself each morning. Whether it is a few minutes of deep breathing, stretching, mindful tea or coffee drinking, grounding myself first thing in the morning sets a beautiful tone for the day.
2. Make little decisions every day that push you towards better health. Choosing water over juice, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, stretching or mindful breathing while waiting in line, picking a whole food snack instead of a processed snack — all of these little check-in moments and small decisions add up over the day.
3. Take the time to make your food. As a vegan/vegetarian for over 35 years, I had to make all of my own food because there weren’t many options available. This laid the groundwork for my lifestyle. I bake bread for my family each week and make all of our food from scratch so that we can avoid the hidden, unwanted ingredients that come in pre-packaged or pre-made food. It is a great opportunity to practice gratitude for the time and energy that goes into growing and preparing food, along with gratitude for the growers and the food itself.
4. Exercise regularly. Regardless of how busy I am, an hour of exercise at least four days per week is a must. Not only for the short-term endorphin release, but after working intense hours for decades, it has physically trained me to deal with the long hours and an unforgiving schedule.
5. Sleep! You must sleep enough. I read a study once in college about how you can never really make up for lost sleep and that terrified me. Proper sleep is so critical for healthy aging, stress management, and a clear mind. Now that I am 25 years into this business (and not always getting enough sleep), I can say that proper sleep practices will help you through the toughest times.
