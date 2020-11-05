Alexander Hudek and Gregory Keough Discuss Bleeding Edge Tech with Fotis Georgiadis
Alexander Hudek, CTO and Co-Founder of Kira Systems
Gregory Keough, Founder of the DMM Foundation
On starting a business: Everything is going to take twice as long and cost twice as much as you think. I remember my first business plan, and all those numbers on paper are aspirational.
Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
Kira is AI-powered contract review software that enables teams to truly know what’s in their contracts and documents. It comes with 1,000+ pre-built machine learning models for the most common contract review tasks such as due diligence, deal points tracking, commercial contract analysis, lease abstraction, ISDA schedule reviews, and more. Our customers can also build their own machine learning models with a capability called Quick Study.
In September 2020, we took Kira to the next level of contract analysis technology by launching Answers & Insights. This new capability goes beyond identifying and extracting provisions, clauses, and data points, and labels them based on the meaning behind the text. This provides decision-makers in firms and organizations with the answers to their most pressing questions. Questions like: “Is LIBOR or Eurocurrency referenced in the agreement?”, “Are there environmental indemnifications in the lease?”, or “Does the lease require the tenant to obtain business interruption insurance?” Decision-makers in firms and organizations will gain a deeper understanding of what their data means, helping them make faster, smarter decisions or recommendations for their businesses and clients.
Even better, Answers & Insights is built into our Quick Study platform, letting anyone teach the system to answer new questions without the need to know how to program or have deep machine learning knowledge. It does all this while protecting the data you use to teach the systems using the strongest privacy preservation techniques in the industry.
How do you think this might change the world?
80% of data is unstructured and even though contract analysis technology transforms the way businesses extract information from within documents, this only scratches the surface. With Answers & Insights, users can quickly answer questions across their entire set of contracts. This will allow businesses to react far more quickly than they do now, and understand all their contractual relationships in a way that is unthinkable today.
Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
As the Founder of the DMM Foundation, the organization behind the DeFi Money Market, I recognized that the greatest flaws in our financial system stemmed from a lack of transparency and user empowerment. Using blockchain technology and decentralized protocols, we are able to create an ecosystem that empowers regular people with control over their own money and governance. Anyone around the globe can deposit digital assets into the DMME to earn passive income in the form of interest generated by the real-world assets in the DMM Ecosystem (DMME). These real-world assets are determined by members of the DMM Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). This is completely decentralized and lets anyone participate in the decision-making process, which exists in stark contrast to legacy financial systems that are run by centralized institutions whose power brokers operate behind “black curtains” without transparency or accountability.
How do you think this might change the world?
DeFi can address the hurdles to financial inclusion that currently inhibit millions of people from fully participating in the global economy. You don’t need to have a bank account to earn interest. All you need is to deposit digital assets in the DMME and you can start generating yield. This capability directly confronts the scarcity of earned interest in today’s global monetary systems and gives anyone the ability to earn passive income from their assets.
