Temporary traffic signal in use on Hwy 63 north of Zumbro Falls during guardrail work (Nov. 4, 2020)

ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. – Motorists on Hwy 63 will encounter short delays north of Zumbro Falls during daytime hours while crews relocate guardrail, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A temporary traffic signal will stop traffic briefly while traffic in the opposite direction travels through the work zone in an open lane. Once that traffic is through, traffic that was waiting will proceed while the other direction waits.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and should wrap up by Friday, Nov. 6.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

