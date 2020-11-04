Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,577 in the last 365 days.

Temporary traffic signal in use on Hwy 63 north of Zumbro Falls during guardrail work (Nov. 4, 2020)

ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. – Motorists on Hwy 63 will encounter short delays north of Zumbro Falls during daytime hours while crews relocate guardrail, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A temporary traffic signal will stop traffic briefly while traffic in the opposite direction travels through the work zone in an open lane. Once that traffic is through, traffic that was waiting will proceed while the other direction waits.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and should wrap up by Friday, Nov. 6.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

To learn more about construction projects, information and other news in southeast Minnnesota, join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

Monitor traffic and travel information in Minnesota, is through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at 511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to mndot.gov.

###

You just read:

Temporary traffic signal in use on Hwy 63 north of Zumbro Falls during guardrail work (Nov. 4, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.