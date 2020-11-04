Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,576 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge David Herriford

(Subscription required) As the laws governing bail, sentencing, parole and other criminal matters continue to change, Herriford said he will sometimes have to dig up decades-old case files to see if new standards apply. Procuring files from old criminal courthouses can be a challenge, considering many of the files are not in digital form, Herriford said.

You just read:

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge David Herriford

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.