(Subscription required) As the laws governing bail, sentencing, parole and other criminal matters continue to change, Herriford said he will sometimes have to dig up decades-old case files to see if new standards apply. Procuring files from old criminal courthouses can be a challenge, considering many of the files are not in digital form, Herriford said.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge David Herriford
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.