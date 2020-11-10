VossikMG launches the world’s first multi-site author promotion tool that will forever change author promotions

New site takes the headache out of creating and tracking promotions and securing and publicizing reviews with a simple, easy-to-use dashboard

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VossikMG Promotions today unveiled the world’s first author promotion tool that works across an array of popular book promotional sites simultaneously. Writers can upload their books to a single site, and then share them across multiple platforms instantaneously, dramatically simplifying the process of publicizing and securing reviews for new titles.

Traditionally, authors looking to get their books in front of readers have needed to wade through a variety of promotional sites, uploading eBooks and developing profiles for each site individually. With VossikMG Promotions, a single profile can be replicated across a wide variety of popular promotion sites, and new promotions can be initiated with a single click.

The site also features a rich, intuitive dashboard that gives authors the power to manage and track the performance of different sites, and the unique promotions offered by those sites, giving them the flexibility to quickly and easily adjust their promotion strategy.

“VossikMG offers a hassle-free way of managing multiple promotions for individual books or series, with many of the most popular sites, increasing the ability of authors to reach interested readers and generate more sales,” said Cary Bergeron, Managing Partner, VossikMG Promotions. “The tool eliminates many of the obstacles that make it difficult to reach readers, enabling writers to build their audience more effectively, while saving time, getting them back to the business of writing their next book.”

The site also facilitates engagement with readers, by aggregating social media feeds from across channels, enabling authors to follow, message and converse with fans right from the dashboard. This unique capability helps writers build their readership, encourage interaction between writers and their fans, and help create relationships with book influencers who can share authors’ work with other potential readers and further build visibility.

In addition to the dashboard, the site also includes an integrated promotion calendar that helps coordinate the scheduling of promotions or offers, simplifies deadline tracking, and provides a single view of all activity by week, month or year. This integrated display helps eliminate the need for cumbersome spreadsheets, paper organizers and tracking tools.

When it comes to visibility, VossikMG Promotions has established relationships with a broad cross-section of promotion and review platforms, and provides authors with access without restriction, so they can be sure to get their books in front of readers without having to navigate the pre-qualification challenges presented by many sites.

The site also incorporates a unique Read and Review Program, which streamlines the delivery of reader copies to potential fans, tracks and aggregates reviews and encourages increased engagement with readers. This feature can help deliver stronger rankings on Amazon and similar platforms, while encouraging reader loyalty and sharing.

About VossikMG Promotions

Vossik Media Group operates various web properties that provide ecommerce, content and promotional services to engaged customers. Vossik Media Group was founded by two industry leaders looking to disrupt digital marketing. Vijay Jain, a development and technical guru, has experience in all areas of online development and programming. Cary Bergeron has been a pioneer in the digital marketing space since 2007. Together they run a diversified team from around the world to provide visitors engaging content.