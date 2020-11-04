Owlytics awarded a grant for a $1.3 million program to develop a solution that enhances treatment of Multiple-Sclerosis

Aggressive treatment with these medications as early as possible can lower the relapse rate, slow the formation of new lesions, and potentially reduce risk of brain atrophy and disability accumulation” — Gill Zaphrir

NEWTON , MA, USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Israeli Innovation Authority has awarded a grant to Owlytics Healthcare to develop a continuous remote monitoring and analytics solution to improve treatments of Multiple-Sclerosis (MS) and to measure the effectiveness of drugs during clinical trials and post-marketing campaigns using wearable and Artificial Intelligence technologies.

According to Gill Zaphrir, Owlytics CEO and Founder, “Much of the immune response associated with MS occurs in the early stages of the disease. Aggressive treatment with these medications as early as possible can lower the relapse rate, slow the formation of new lesions, and potentially reduce risk of brain atrophy and disability accumulation.”

Many of the disease-modifying therapies used to treat MS carry significant health challenges. Selecting the right therapy will depend on careful consideration of many factors, including duration and severity of disease, effectiveness of previous MS treatments, other health issues and cost.

With the grant Owlytics will be developing a continuous personal monitoring solution to identify MS disease trends and severity in addition to predicting relapses before they are expressed. At the same time, the smart watch-based solution could help pharmaceutical companies measure the effectiveness of the MS drugs during phase II and III clinical studies and post-marketing surveillance.

About Owlytics:

Owlytics is a rapidly growing company dedicated to elevating the lives of all patients by combining continuous personal monitoring with the predictive power of data analytics. The company developed a continuous, Class II, FDA registered, AI-based monitoring solution that collects, analyzes and reports personal health data in order to administer preventative solutions in real time. Owlytics is focused on providing innovative, remote patient monitoring systems for senior care communities, home care agencies and pharmaceutical companies with Neurology therapies. Owlytics helps increase the quality of care and safety for residents and patients while decreasing the costs of care.