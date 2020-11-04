Gwen Norville Scholarship Created at Martin Community College to Benefit Bertie Cadets

As a tribute to a major champion for the Bertie Public Safety Cadets Program and advocate for creating a path for youth to enter the criminal justice profession, the Gwen F. Norville Scholarship Award has been created at Martin Community College in Williamston. Norville, former Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice deputy secretary; deputy director of Prisons; and a director of Staff Training & Development passed away suddenly in September 2017. Many of Gwen’s colleagues as well as community criminal justice system partners wanted to honor her memory in a special way.

“Gwen was one of the driving forces behind getting the Bertie Cadet program up and running,” said Department of Public Safety Chief Deputy Secretary Tim Moose. “She also showed her incredible passion for the criminal justice field and corrections profession in everything she did.”

The scholarship will be administered by the Martin Community College Foundation for Bertie Public Safety Cadets graduates who strive to work in criminal justice, law enforcement or public safety-related fields at either the local, regional or state levels in North Carolina. The fund will assist in helping pay for tuition, fees, books, transportation, meals and any other needs that would assist students in completing their degree.

Scholarships will be awarded to assist students with educational funding needs. Students who participated in the Bertie Cadet program will be the candidates considered for the scholarship awards.

Criteria for the Gwen F. Norville Scholarship Award includes:

Permanent resident of Martin or Bertie counties;

Minimum Grade Point average of 2.0;

Graduated from the Martin Community College Criminal Justice Technology Cadet Certificate Program (Bertie Cadet Program) at Bertie High School; and

Enrolled in the Criminal Justice program at Martin Community College;

Demonstrated need for financial assistance.

The Bertie Public Safety Cadet Program is offered through a partnership with NCDPS, Martin Community College (MCC) and Bertie County Schools. This program consists of a series of criminal justice courses taught at the high school during the student’s junior or senior year, with MCC providing the instruction. Students earn both high school and college credits. Certification is awarded by MCC.

Cadets also participate in various experiences that will develop leadership, integrity, responsibility and a sense of community. Many experiences are provided through NCDPS, while others are coordinated through instructor Travis Askew, a Bertie County Magistrate.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the scholarship, should do the following:

Make checks payable to the Martin Community College Foundation;

On the memo line, put Gwen Norville Cadet Scholarship;

Send checks to MCC Foundation, c/o Kismet Matthews, 1161 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston, NC 27892;

If you wish to donate using a credit card or PayPal, visit https://www.martincc.edu/foundation and click on the “Give Now” icon. This will launch a PayPal site that will allow you to choose between a credit card or PayPal. In the message line, put Gwen Norville Cadet Scholarship.

All contributions are tax deductible. Any donations to the scholarship fund for this year’s graduating senior Bertie Cadet must be received by Martin Community College by June 30, 2021.

For more information, contact Martin Community College Foundation Liaison Kismet Matthews at 252-789-0223.

###