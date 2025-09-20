Final Judgment Ordered in Lenoir Nuisance Case

Following repeated criminal offenses and numerous complaints from the community, Lenoir Police Department Chief Andy Wilson requested assistance from North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) to address persistent illegal activity at the property located at the Red Roof Inn in Lenoir, N.C. Based in these investigative findings, a civil nuisance abatement case was filed in Superior Court.

On Sept. 15, 2025, Superior Court Judge, Steve Warren signed a consent judgement and final order of abatement which concluded the investigation brought by the town of Lenoir on behalf of the state of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities, which include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, recurring violence, breaches of the peace and ABC violations. Furthermore, it provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“We are hopeful that these restrictions ensure a successful business here in Lenoir,” said Wilson. “I appreciate the cooperation from the business owners and citizens of Lenoir to work with our law enforcement partners and restore this property to the status quo.”

The terms of the order place restrictions on the property forbidding permanent residency or rentals by those who live within 25 miles of the property. Furthermore, the property must retain security personnel and ensure future nuisance activities are prohibited.

"North Carolina’s nuisance abatement law is an effective resource for addressing properties that consistently attract criminal activity,” said House. “We value our strong partnership with the Lenoir Police Department and appreciate the continued support and involvement of the local community.”

