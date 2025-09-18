Final Judgment Ordered in Spring Lake Nuisance Case

Spring Lake, N.C.

Following repeated criminal offenses and numerous complaints from the community, Spring Lake Police Chief, Errol Jarman sought support from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) to address persistent illegal activity at the Plush Sports Bar & Lounge located at 108 NC-210, Spring Lake, N.C.

Following a continued investigation, a civil nuisance abatement case based on the evidence gathered was filed. A Temporary Restraining Order was issued in November 2024 that effectively closed the property pending further litigation.

As a result of this joint law enforcement investigation, Superior Court Judge Stephen C. Stokes signed a final order of abatement for this property on September 10, 2025. This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement investigation brought by the Town of Spring Lake on behalf of the State of North Carolina.

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities, which include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, recurring violence, breaches of the peace and ABC violations. Furthermore, it provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“I am grateful for the professional law enforcement assistance from N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Director Bryan House, and the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team in closing a violent permitted alcohol establishment in Spring Lake, N.C.,” said Spring Lake Police Chief Errol Jarman. “I am confident that lives have been saved due to the expert and swift actions by ALE. The value they provide to local law enforcement is beyond measure. This is a perfect example of how partnerships directly benefit the citizens we serve in N.C.”

The terms of the order place restrictions on the property forbidding future nuisance activities and prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages after 11:00 pm. Tanika George and Terrance McNair are barred from operating any business that serves or sells alcohol within the town limits of Spring Lake. The property owner shall ensure any future tenants obtain proper security measures and all future tenant issues shall be approved by the Spring Lake Board of Commissioners.

“The nuisance abatement law provides a solution for problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said ALE Director Bryan House. “We deeply appreciate our partnership with the Spring Lake Police Department, whose dedication and collaboration create meaningful, life-changing impacts for our citizens.”

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.

