Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 5, 2020
Ashland
Ashland County Agricultural Society
Ashtabula
Andover Union Cemetery
Ashtabula Area City School District
Village of Orwell
Auglaize
City of St. Marys
St. Marys City School District
Belmont
Union Township
Brown
Village of Hamersville
Butler
Metroparks of Butler County
Southwest Regional Water District
Carroll
Carroll County District Library
Champaign
Champaign County
Clark
West Central Ohio Port Authority
Clermont
Batavia Township
Central Joint Fire and EMS District
Milford Exempted Village School District
Clinton
City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill
Columbiana
City of Salem *
Liverpool Township
Salem Township
United Local School District
Coshocton
Clark Township
Crawford
Bucyrus Public Library
Cuyahoga
City of Seven Hills
Olmsted Township
Darke
City of Greenville
Defiance
Defiance County General Health District
Defiance County Landfill
Maumee Watershed Conservancy District
Public Health Services Council of Ohio
Delaware
SourcePoint
Erie
Village of Milan
Fairfield
Greenfield Township
Lancaster Area Community Improvement Corporation
Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
Village of Baltimore
Fayette
Jefferson Township *
Wayne Township
Franklin
City of Whitehall *
Ohio Chemical Dependency Professionals Board
Family Healthcare Center LLC (Medicaid)
State Library Board of Ohio
Westwood Preparatory Academy
Fulton
Evergreen Local School District
Guernsey
Angela Simmerman (Medicaid)
Hamilton
City of Norwood
City of Reading
Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
Hillary Chang (Medicaid)
Southwest Local School District
Sycamore Community City School District
Village of Amberley
Village of Woodlawn *
Woodlawn CIC *
Hancock
Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Highland
Washington Township
Hocking
Hocking Hills Tourism Association
Huron
CIC of New London
Huron County Land Reutilization Corporation
Village of North Fairfield
Jefferson
Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency
Knox
City of Mount Vernon
Howard Township
Licking
Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District
Logan
Indian Joint Fire District
Lorain
Lorain County Port Authority *
Lucas
Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority
Gary Gladieux (Medicaid)
Oregon Growth Corporation
Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District
Sylvania Township
Madison
City of London
Mahoning
Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District
Marion
Village of Waldo
Medina
Medina County *
Medina County Central Processing Facility
Medina County Park District
Ohio Transit Risk Pool
Meigs
Eastern Local School District
Mercer
Teresa Waite (Medicaid)
Miami
Miami County Educational Service Center
Lindsey Jones (Medicaid)
Montgomery
City of Huber Heights
Harrison Township
Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District
Jiri Sonek (Medicaid)
Melissa Burkhardt (Medicaid)
Morrow
Chester Township
Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates
Morrow County Transportation Improvement District
Muskingum
Jackson Township
Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District
Paulding
Antwerp Local School District
Village of Latty
Village of Payne
Perry
Perry County District Library
Portage
Charlestown Township
ERS Strategic Properties, Inc
Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation
Putnam
Pandora-Gilboa Local School District
Richland
Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District
Village of Bellville
Shelby
Fort Loramie Local School District
Stark
Lake Township *
Stark Area Regional Transit Authority *
Summit
CIC of Summit, Medina, and Portage Counties
Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
Village of Boston Heights
Trumbull
City of Girard
Howland Township
Johnston Township
Warren Trumbull County Public Library
Weathersfield Township
Tuscarawas
Tuscarawas County University Branch District
Union
Union Township
Van Wert
Ridge Township
Vinton
Vinton County
Warren
City of Mason
Village of Harveysburg
Washington
City of Belpre
Wood
City of Bowling Green
North Baltimore Local School District
Katherine Barricklow (Mediacid)
Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau
Village of Millbury