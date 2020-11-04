Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 5, 2020

 Ashland

Ashland County Agricultural Society

 

 Ashtabula

Andover Union Cemetery

 

Ashtabula Area City School District

 

Ashtabula Area City School District

 

Village of Orwell

 

 Auglaize

City of St. Marys

 

St. Marys City School District

 

St. Marys City School District

 

 Belmont

Union Township

 

 Brown

Village of Hamersville

 

 Butler

Metroparks of Butler County

 

Southwest Regional Water District

 

 Carroll

Carroll County District Library

 

 Champaign

Champaign County

 

 Clark

West Central Ohio Port Authority

 

 Clermont

Batavia Township

 

Central Joint Fire and EMS District

 

Milford Exempted Village School District

 

Milford Exempted Village School District

 

 Clinton

City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill

 

 Columbiana

City of Salem *

 

Liverpool Township

 

Salem Township

 

United Local School District

 

United Local School District

 

 Coshocton

Clark Township

 

 Crawford

Bucyrus Public Library

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Seven Hills

 

Olmsted Township

 

 Darke

City of Greenville

 

 Defiance

Defiance County General Health District

 

Defiance County Landfill

 

Maumee Watershed Conservancy District

 

Public Health Services Council of Ohio

 

 Delaware

SourcePoint

 

 Erie

Village of Milan

 

 Fairfield

Greenfield Township

 

Lancaster Area Community Improvement Corporation

 

Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District

 

Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District

 

Village of Baltimore

 

 Fayette

Jefferson Township *

 

Wayne Township

 

 Franklin

City of Whitehall *

 

Ohio Chemical Dependency Professionals Board

 

Family Healthcare Center LLC (Medicaid)

 

State Library Board of Ohio

 

Westwood Preparatory Academy

 

 Fulton

Evergreen Local School District

 

Evergreen Local School District

 

 Guernsey

Angela Simmerman (Medicaid)

 

 Hamilton

City of Norwood

 

City of Reading

 

Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

Hillary Chang (Medicaid)

 

Southwest Local School District

 

Sycamore Community City School District

 

Sycamore Community City School District

 

Village of Amberley

 

Village of Woodlawn *

 

Woodlawn CIC *

 

 Hancock

Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Highland

Washington Township

 

 Hocking

Hocking Hills Tourism Association

 

 Huron

CIC of New London

 

Huron County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

Village of North Fairfield

 

 Jefferson

Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency

 

 Knox

City of Mount Vernon

 

Howard Township

 

 Licking

Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Logan

Indian Joint Fire District

 

 Lorain

Lorain County Port Authority *

 

 Lucas

Lucas Metropolitan Housing  Authority

 

Gary Gladieux (Medicaid)

 

Oregon Growth Corporation

 

Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District

 

Sylvania Township

 

 Madison

City of London

 

 Mahoning

Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District

 

 Marion

Village of Waldo

 

 Medina

Medina County *

 

Medina County Central Processing Facility

 

Medina County Park District

 

Ohio Transit Risk Pool

 

 Meigs

Eastern Local School District

 

Eastern Local School District

 

 Mercer

Teresa Waite (Medicaid)

 

 Miami

Miami County Educational Service Center

 

Miami County Educational Service Center

 

Lindsey Jones (Medicaid)

 

 Montgomery

City of Huber Heights

 

Harrison Township

 

Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

Jiri Sonek (Medicaid)

 

Melissa Burkhardt (Medicaid)

 

 Morrow

Chester Township

 

Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates

 

Morrow County Transportation Improvement District

 

 Muskingum

Jackson Township

 

Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District

 

 Paulding

Antwerp Local School District

 

Antwerp Local School District

 

Village of Latty

 

Village of Payne

 

 Perry

Perry County District Library

 

 Portage

Charlestown Township

 

ERS Strategic Properties, Inc

 

Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation

 

 Putnam

Pandora-Gilboa Local School District

 

Pandora-Gilboa Local School District

 

 Richland

Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

Village of Bellville

 

 Shelby

Fort Loramie Local School District

 

Fort Loramie Local School District

 

 Stark

Lake Township *

 

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority *

 

 Summit

CIC of Summit, Medina, and Portage Counties

 

Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments

 

Village of Boston Heights

 

 Trumbull

City of Girard

 

Howland Township

 

Johnston Township

 

Warren Trumbull County Public Library

 

Weathersfield Township

 

 Tuscarawas

Tuscarawas County University Branch District

 

 Union

Union Township

 

 Van Wert

Ridge Township

 

 Vinton

Vinton County

 

 Warren

City of Mason

 

Village of Harveysburg

 

 Washington

City of Belpre

 

 Wood

City of Bowling Green

 

North Baltimore Local School District

 

North Baltimore Local School District

 

Katherine Barricklow (Mediacid)

 

Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

Village of Millbury

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 5, 2020

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

