Special Audit Details Investigation into Former New Concord Teacher 

COLUMBUS — A former teacher for East Muskingum Local Schools in New Concord improperly purchased gift cards using district accounts and then bought clothes, jewelry, and other personal items, leading to a criminal conviction and more than $40,000 in court-ordered restitution.

The investigation into Allison Lawrence is outlined in report released Thursday by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

SIU launched an investigation into Lawrence after receiving a tip that she had purchased gift cards for her personal benefit using a district account. SIU identified nearly 300 improper transactions between August 2018 and June 2023 made by Lawrence when she worked as a full-time high school teacher.

Lawrence pleaded guilty in December 2025 to felony counts of grand theft and misuse of credit cards and a misdemeanor count of soliciting improper compensation.

Muskingum County Common Pleas Court subsequently granted Lawrence an intervention in lieu of conviction agreement that included the completion of 50 hours of public service and the payment of restitution and audit costs of $40,967.40.

Thursday’s special audit report included a finding for recovery of that same amount and noted that Lawrence had repaid $31,658.40 to date.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 165 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see?Map of SIU Convictions?since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.