Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 09, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 09, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ashland
|Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Alexander Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Waterloo Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|Bridgeport Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clark
|Buckeye Community School - Springfield
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Clinton County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Brooklyn City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga County Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga Heights Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Tri-Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Erie
|Sand Hill Township Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Erie County Visitors & Convention Bureau
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Pickerington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Fayette
|Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|The RiverSouth Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Westerville Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Fulton
|Chesterfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Geauga
|Montville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hocking
|City of Logan, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Holmes
|Holmes County District Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2025
|Basic Audit
|Huron Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson
|Jackson County Combined General Health District
Special Audit
1/15/2022 TO 5/26/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Jefferson
|Ross Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Springfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Fairport Harbor Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Logan
|Greenwood Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Madison
|Jonathan Alder Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|London Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Village of New Bloomington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Wabash River Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Mercer Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Lostcreek Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Milton-Union Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Piqua Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Morgan
|Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Morgan Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Morgan County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Paulding
|Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Darby Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Pike County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Zane Trace Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Northwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clay Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Jackson Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|South Summit Council of Governments
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Sandy Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lawrence Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Washington
|Salem Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Central Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Fredericksburg
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of Tontogany
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.