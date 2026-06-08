Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 09, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 09, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Shawnee Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ashland Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Athens Alexander Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Waterloo Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Belmont Bridgeport Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Brown Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Carroll Washington Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Clark Buckeye Community School - Springfield

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Clinton Clinton County Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Brooklyn City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga County Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Heights Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Delaware Tri-Township Joint Fire District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Erie Sand Hill Township Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Erie County Visitors & Convention Bureau

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Fairfield Pickerington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Fayette Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Franklin The RiverSouth Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Westerville Visitors and Convention Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Fulton Chesterfield Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Geauga Montville Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Hocking City of Logan, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Holmes Holmes County District Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Huron Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2025 Basic Audit Huron Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Jackson Jackson County Combined General Health District

Special Audit

1/15/2022 TO 5/26/2022 Special Audit FFR

Jefferson Ross Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Springfield Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Knox Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Fairport Harbor Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Logan Greenwood Union Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

London Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Marion Village of New Bloomington

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Mercer Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Wabash River Conservancy District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Mercer Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Miami Lostcreek Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Milton-Union Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Piqua Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery Jackson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Morgan Union Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Morgan Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Morgan County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Union Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Paulding Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Pickaway Pickaway County Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Darby Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Pike County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ross Zane Trace Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Northwest Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Clay Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Stark Jackson Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Summit South Summit Council of Governments

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Tuscarawas Sandy Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lawrence Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Van Wert Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Washington Salem Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Central Fire District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Village of Fredericksburg

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wood Village of Tontogany

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures

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