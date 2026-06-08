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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 09, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 09, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ashland Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Athens Alexander Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Waterloo Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont Bridgeport Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Brown Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Carroll Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clark Buckeye Community School - Springfield
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Clinton Clinton County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Brooklyn City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga County Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Heights Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Delaware Tri-Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie Sand Hill Township Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Erie County Visitors & Convention Bureau
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Pickerington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Fayette Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Franklin The RiverSouth Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Westerville Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Fulton Chesterfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Geauga Montville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hocking City of Logan, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Holmes Holmes County District Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Huron Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2025		 Basic Audit
Huron Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Jackson County Combined General Health District
Special Audit
1/15/2022 TO 5/26/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Jefferson Ross Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Springfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Fairport Harbor Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Logan Greenwood Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
London Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Marion Village of New Bloomington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Mercer Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Wabash River Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Mercer Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Miami Lostcreek Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Milton-Union Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Piqua Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Morgan Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Morgan Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Morgan County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Paulding Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Pickaway County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Darby Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Pike County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ross Zane Trace Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Northwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Clay Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Stark Jackson Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Summit South Summit Council of Governments
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Tuscarawas Sandy Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lawrence Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Washington Salem Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Central Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Fredericksburg
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wood Village of Tontogany
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures

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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 09, 2026

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