Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Two Unique Uptown Dallas Properties

A Mediterranean-style urban oasis with custom imports. A Turtle Creek resort-style home with pool, cabana, & full bar. A one-of-a-kind brownstone-inspired, contemporary townhome. An elegant and spacious Uptown residence with views of downtown.

2555 N. Pearl Street #RR4 and 2505 Welborn Street, known as Casa de Sueños, are Under Contract.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 2555 N. Pearl Street #RR4 and 2505 Welborn Street, both in Uptown Dallas, are pending sale following active auctions with 5 registered bidders each, in cooperation with listing agents Kyle Crews, Trey Bounds, and Sanders Avrea of the Urban Team at Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

The properties sold No Reserve October 29th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

2555 N. Pearl Street #RR4

Previously offered for $5.595 million, 2555 N. Pearl Street #RR4 sold No Reserve after just 6 weeks of auction exposure, after having been listed on the market for over 10 years. The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions for 2555 N. Pearl Street #RR4 resulted in over 24,000+ website/page views, 2,114 prospects, and 26 showings by interested buyers.

Designed by renowned architect Robert A. M. Stern and finished by Mark Molthan, Platinum Custom Homes, 2555 N. Pearl Street RR4 is a one-of-a-kind brownstone-inspired, contemporary townhome within Regency Row, an exclusive private enclave of custom homes at The Tower Residences at the Ritz-Carlton.

2505 Welborn Street

Previously offered for $3.5 million, 2505 Welborn Street sold No Reserve after just 6 weeks of auction exposure, after having been listed on the market for nearly a year. The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions for 2505 Welborn Street resulted in over 31,000+ website/page views, 2,108 prospects, and 37 showings by interested buyers.

Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, 2505 Welborn Street has both old-world charm and modern sensibility. The interior of the home evokes a quiet elegance, with a serene, natural palette, while a beautiful outdoor living space provides the ultimate spot to relax.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings of 2555 N. Pearl Street #RR4 and 2505 Welborn Street will result in two new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.