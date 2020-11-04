St. Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 20A204794
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 3rd, 2020, 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jayden Tilton
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 3rd, 2020 at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks received a report of a domestic dispute in Enosburg, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Tilton damaged multiple parts of a family member’s vehicle following a dispute where he applied the e-brake from the passenger seat. While being placed under arrest, Tilton assaulted a law enforcement officer and resisted arrest.. Tilton is charged with Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. Tilton was subsequently released on flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/4/20 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 (1:00 p.m.)
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993