St. Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: November 3rd, 2020, 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

 

ACCUSED: Jayden Tilton

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 3rd, 2020 at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks received a report of a domestic dispute in Enosburg, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Tilton damaged multiple parts of a family member’s vehicle following a dispute where he applied the e-brake from the passenger seat. While being placed under arrest, Tilton assaulted a law enforcement officer and resisted arrest.. Tilton is charged with Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. Tilton was subsequently released on flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/4/20 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 (1:00 p.m.)

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

St. Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest

