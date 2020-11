COVID-19 Daily Update 11-4-2020

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, and an 87-year old female from Cabell County. “Deepest sympathies are extended to these families for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (193), Berkeley (1,763), Boone (431), Braxton (77), Brooke (262), Cabell (1,611), Calhoun (37), Clay (69), Doddridge (73), Fayette (812), Gilmer (64), Grant (202), Greenbrier (225), Hampshire (158), Hancock (251), Hardy (110), Harrison (700), Jackson (435), Jefferson (667), Kanawha (3,937), Lewis (126), Lincoln (276), Logan (811), Marion (439), Marshall (478), Mason (188), McDowell (143), Mercer (838), Mineral (272), Mingo (696), Monongalia (2,417), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (196), Ohio (683), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (74), Preston (238), Putnam (1,040), Raleigh (899), Randolph (449), Ritchie (62), Roane (116), Summers (157), Taylor (177), Tucker (68), Tyler (62), Upshur (293), Wayne (642), Webster (38), Wetzel (240), Wirt (59), Wood (798), Wyoming (384).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Hampshire, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.