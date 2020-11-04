Meghan Rose and Shannon Conklin Discuss Women in Wellness with Candice Georgiadis
Meghan Rose, owner of a Los Angeles Spiritual Advisor business. Shannon Conklin, founder of the holistic wellness center, Organic Edge, in Hamptons, NY
I give every single client everything I'm able to. Being part of their healing journey, whatever that looks like, is my biggest gift and what fills me up at the end of the day."
— Shannon Conklin, founder of the holistic wellness center, Organic Edge
The global wellness market continues to expand and women are making huge strides in the industry, both as owners and cutting edge developments.
-
Meghan Rose, owner of a Los Angeles Spiritual Advisor business
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
Journaling — the power of manifestation is real. I firmly believe writing our intentions, facing our demons, learning about ourselves, and feeling gratitude can alter your perspective in the best possible way. I recently found a journal entry about my financial goals from last year and realized I had paid off $10,000 of debt, more than doubled my monthly income, and took myself on the vacations I had vowed to be able to finance. Even the reflection to me makes journaling worthwhile. It allows us to celebrate our victories rather than getting caught up in the process.
Meditation- this doesn’t have to look the same for everyone. As a trained Reiki Master, I gravitate towards chakra (energy center) meditations. Some enjoy silent meditations. Some meditate while cooking, or mountain biking, or painting. But a mindfulness practice of some sort where you are unplugged, slowing down, and connecting to yourself is a non-negotiable for true contentment.
Tarot — this one seems a bit obvious, but even living in Los Angeles, I still have so many first-timers coming to my classes, booking appointments, or that I meet casually. Tarot is a misunderstood and severely misrepresented art form that allows us to connect to our subconscious mind and allows us to bring consciousness to the way we’re living. After all of these years of studying and reading for others, I still read for myself, and I have my own readers that I go to and trust. I hope it becomes more widely accepted, and my goal with my career is to be on the frontlines, pioneering the global embrace of Tarot.
Rest — not enough of us have arrived here, mentally, physically, or emotionally. Turn off your phone, sleep in from time to time, have multiple days of the week where you’re not working or running errands, or committing to plans. We live in a culture that’s so bent on ‘exhaustion hubris,’ and I hope that we can take away the idea that over-working is something to praise. I want to congratulate the people around me who have healthy, balanced lives where they are their first priority. Rest is just as important as forward movement and work, if not more so. [...]
The full interview is available here.
-
Shannon Conklin, founder of the holistic wellness center, Organic Edge, in Hamptons, NY
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
These tweaks are effective and easy if you get into the habit of doing them.
1) Our bodies have two neurological settings; fight or flight and rest and digest. Fight or flight is meant for us way back when running from a tiger in the jungle. It’s when your body prioritizes getting out of a crisis by flooding your body with adrenaline to give you “superpowers.” In our current society, we live in that state most of the time. As a business owner and a type A person I am absolutely guilty of this. Our body cannot properly digest food in this state. Taking 5–10 deep, cleansing breaths prior to eating gives your body a chance to switch back to rest and digest. Breathing is so important to our overall health, but it really helps us digest our food better, which in turn leads to better absorption.
2) I think sleep schedules are so important. One major turning point in my health journey was getting on a sleep schedule. I had terrible insomnia and was exhausted all the time. When I got married, I was worried about how I would stay up late because of how I was so used to going to sleep between 10–11 p.m. Our body loves routine, it is very smart and knows how to optimally help us if we give it what it needs.
3) I know you hear about hydration and water all the time. I have many clients who drink a ton of water and still feel dehydrated. One of the best things I ever did was start putting electrolytes in my water. My absolute favorite is Superieur Electrolytes. They have real Vitamin C from fruit, pink Himalayan salt that provides the electrolytes and no sugar. They also taste amazing. Electrolytes were an absolute game changer for me.
Click here to read the full interview.
