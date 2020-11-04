Life Elements New Limited Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb Is Here!!
Body Care brand Life Elements is excited to introduce its Limited-Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb, available to purchase for $24 at www.lifeelements.com.ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body Care brand Life Elements is excited to introduce its Limited-Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb, available to purchase for $24 at www.lifeelements.com.
Founder of Life Elements, Martha Van Inwegen, and her team are thrilled to deliver an effervescent bath experience to provide comfort and relaxation while engaging the senses with a subtle fragrance that inspires visions of sweet treats, warm baked goods, and fresh pine needles. Eliciting emotions reminiscent of shared moments spent at home, the Life Elements Limited Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb transforms a simple soak in the tub into an irresistible winter wonderland.
According to Van Inwegen, “This has been a crazy year but it really motivated us to reflect on self-care as well as our collective well-being. We knew this holiday season, in particular, would be incredibly unique, so we immersed ourselves in the lab to create a special product that celebrates the magic of the holidays as we try to find peace during this absurdly strange time. Our Life Elements Limited Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb does just that and is a must for this season.”
Each Life Elements Limited Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb is artisan handcrafted and made with nature-based ingredients known for their amazing aromas and healing properties. Hemp seed, grape seed, and sunflower oil have been infused to soften the skin and soothe the body while 200mg of organic, high-quality, broad-spectrum, water- soluble CBD has been added to help ease stress, aches, and pains. Real cloves, star anise pods, Madagascar vanilla beans, and ginger root have been blended to give delicious hints of the season.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated and manufactured an award-winning collection of handcrafted body, bath, and skincare solutions that connect us with our overall health and wellness aspirations. As a premier body care brand, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients sourced ethically, sustainably and tested on humans, not animals. Life Elements strives to be eco-friendly, cruelty-free and advocates for a sustainable planet, healthy bodies, and positive vibes. Founded in Atascadero, California, Life Elements is a minority and woman owned business homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
Michelle Roe
Life Elements
+1 760-464-1628
press@lifeelements.com