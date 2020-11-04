Dario Gristina and Andrea Tellatin Discuss 'Future is Now' with Fotis Georgiadis
Your Business is like your child. It needs attention, dedication and love. And definitely more than one parent!"
Covid-19 has hit the world, impacting lives and lively-hoods of people everywhere, and yet, through it all, people continue to push ahead
-
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
1. Business is NOT just business. It’s personal.
a. It takes passion and selflessness to create a business. Only someone that has not created a business from an idea can just summarize it as ‘business.”
2. You always need more capital than you think!
a. If you engage with an investor that starts to cut your budgets, run the other way!
3. Banks are NOT your friends.
4. Get a good and honest CFO!
a. I had the unfortunate experience of having a CFO and VP of Finance take a large sum of money from our company — we got it back, thankfully and justice was served.
5. Stay the course!
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂
The Alcubierre Warp Drive is a speculative but possibly valid solution to Einstein’s field equations that would allow for FTL (faster than light) travel. I would create a worldwide fund for the brightest, young minds to research and ultimately create a way to travel FTL with a prize for the first individual or team capable of demonstrating a working device.
Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?
Your Business is like your child. It needs attention, dedication and love. And definitely more than one parent! I could not have gone on in business without my partners, who happen to be my brothers, and many other “caring parents” to the business. Going it alone just does not work.
Complete reading of this fascinating interview here.
-
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
Trust your team (and if you don’t, get a new team).
Your team are your arms. They must be connected and move with the same pulse. You cannot force a decision or try to convince the people you are right. They must be in tune and you need to trust them. You cannot implement a mission without the trust.
Never start a task if you don’t have the clear picture in mind.
Everything has to move like a river. Build a small island in the middle of a current and it will be swept away. Look at the big picture and start to build to be a part of it. Do not start investing in anything that may take away from the big picture.
When you have made a decision don’t look back
If you want to be innovative, you can only begin to work with your flair. The market can be tested but cannot be validated until your vision is there. Many people will see it in a different way and if you change your mind every time someone is sharing his vision you will never take off. Falling down is a possibility, but this is the only way to take off.
If you knock your head on the wall, don’t do it again because sometimes it will not fall down and you could have soon a headache
Many times, we fail in the execution of a task and simply re-try without ask ourselves if what we did was correct, just repeating the task in a sort of “try again until it happens” way. Often though, we will find out too late that it will never happen in the way we did it from the beginning. We end up paying a much bigger fee by not thinking after the first failure.
Bring your mission at every level of the company
If your passion, brand, vision, and goals are also part of your team then everyone will be part of the interest, listening, developing, and understanding. Vice versa, a huge setup investment is needed and the procedure will often suppress the flexibility needed in the start-up phase
The complete interview is available here.
