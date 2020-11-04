St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI 4, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A45662
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/03/2020 @ 2055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Ridge Rd. @ Brook Rd Newark, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #4 and Driving with a Criminally
Suspended License
ACCUSED: Stuart Cole
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/03/2020 at approximately 2055 hours, Vermont State Police received
a report of a vehicle off the road on Maple Ridge Rd. at the intersection of
Brook Rd. in Newark. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the operator Stuart
Cole. Further investigation revealed Cole was operating with a criminally
suspended license and under the influence of intoxicants. Cole was taken into
custody and transported the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2020 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.