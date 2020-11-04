St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI 4, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A45662

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/03/2020 @ 2055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Ridge Rd. @ Brook Rd Newark, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #4 and Driving with a Criminally

Suspended License

ACCUSED: Stuart Cole

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/03/2020 at approximately 2055 hours, Vermont State Police received

a report of a vehicle off the road on Maple Ridge Rd. at the intersection of

Brook Rd. in Newark. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the operator Stuart

Cole. Further investigation revealed Cole was operating with a criminally

suspended license and under the influence of intoxicants. Cole was taken into

custody and transported the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2020 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.