New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502869
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ryan Normile
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: November 3rd, 2020, 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Gary Bushey
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Violence
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 3rd, 2020 at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a family fight that had occurred in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation showed that Gary Bushey (45) had caused bodily injury to a household member. Bushey was taken into custody by Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bushey was released on conditions of release with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 (1230 p.m.)
COURT: Addison County Courthouse
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.