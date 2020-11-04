Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502869

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ryan Normile

STATION: New Haven Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: November 3rd, 2020, 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

 

ACCUSED: Gary Bushey

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Violence

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 3rd, 2020 at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a family fight that had occurred in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation showed that Gary Bushey (45) had caused bodily injury to a household member. Bushey was taken into custody by Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bushey was released on conditions of release with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 (1230 p.m.)

COURT: Addison County Courthouse

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

