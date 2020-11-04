Ma Labs Now Included in VARStreet’s Distributor Catalog
VARStreet adds Ma LAbs to their aggregated catalog enabling Ma Labs resellers to leverage VARStreet's quotation and eCommerce solution.
We also hope that current Ma Lab resellers consider VARStreet’s InstaQuote for their proposal software.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet, a premier business management tool for IT and office supply resellers in the United States and Canada announces the addition of MA Labs to its growing list of over 45 and counting IT and office supplies distributors.
— Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet’s aggregated catalog comprises over 7 million SKUs from distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, ScanSource amongst many others, and now MA Labs is also added to the mix.
Ma Labs is one of the world's premier IT distributors and has been recognized by numerous publications as a pre-eminent global distributor of computer components. They carry over 20,000 SKUs from more than 200 leading manufacturers providing complete solutions to satisfy every customer's needs.
Resellers who use VARStreet’s sales quotation and eCommerce applications can now partner with Ma Labs to pull the Ma Labs product feed into their VARStreet application and expand their distribution channels.
“We also hope that current Ma Lab resellers consider VARStreet’s InstaQuote for their proposal software,” said Shiv Agarwal, the Sales and Marketing Director for VARStreet Inc. He also added, “Ma Lab resellers will gain a huge competitive advantage by partnering with VARStreet as with our quotation software, eCommerce module, CRM and catalog we truly are a one-stop solution for IT VARs.”
And a one-stop solution it truly is. VARStreet’s impressive software stack comprises an advanced sales quotation solution, a modern eCommerce platform, a huge aggregated catalog with over 7 million products, and a free CRM to top it all.
VARStreet is also easily scalable as there are no additional charges to increase your product portfolio nor to add new distributors.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn