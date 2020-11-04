Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
District-wide crack seal project begins

LARAMIE — Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Nov. 2, weather permitting.

Crews will start with mile markers 26.9-41 of Wyoming Highway 70, near the road closure gates. Other project locations include:

Carbon County:

  • WYO 230 between Riverside and the Colorado state line (mm 110.1-116.9)
  • WYO 130/230 south of its interchange with Interstate 80 (mm 0-8)
  • WYO 76 west of Rawlins to Sinclair (mm 215.7-220.1)
  • WYO 71 south of Rawlins (mm 0-1.25)

Albany County:

  • I-80 Business Loop/West Curtis Street in Laramie (mm 0-1.26)
  • US 287 south of Laramie toward Tie Siding (mm 404.3-415.8)

Laramie County:

  • WYO 211/Horse Creek Road from the Interstate 25 interchange west (mm 0-8.31)
  • WYO 213/Carpenter Road from the I-80 interchange north (0-10.8)
  • WYO 219/Yellowstone Road between WYO 212/E Four Mile Road and U.S. 85/Torrington Road (mm 1.99-5.5)

Note these locations are not necessarily in project order; crews will be moving to different locations based on weather conditions and equipment or material availability.

Motorists should expect flaggers and potential short delays as crews work. Stay alert and be prepared to slow down if driving in any of the above project areas in the coming weeks.

This project is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

