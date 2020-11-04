Winter closure of US 14A scheduled for Nov. 16

The annual fall closure US 14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16.

"Depending upon winter weather, for safety reasons, Nov. 16 will be the annual closure in 2020," said Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman Jason Fleming of Lovell. "Snow depths up there are significant, and we have minimal traffic."

The annual winter closure of US 14A, west of Burgess Junction, is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal road closure at Burgess Junction is just east of milepost 98.1. WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming in November. It usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.