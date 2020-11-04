Preliminary construction work begins on Etna North

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will begin work on the Etna North Project on US 89 between Etna and Alpine. WYDOT and contract crews plan to remove the permanent fence along the job and install a temporary fence in its place for the winter. Crews have begun work at the Bear Pit and plan on crushing next week. Crews also hope to get some clearing and grubbing done along the job before the weather prevents them from working in the area.

Lower Valley Energy will also be working within the job site, installing new power poles throughout the winter.

The Etna North Project was awarded to Avail Valley Construction, out of Afton, for $19,740,740. The project involves grading, draining, placing crushed base and bituminous pavement surfacing, full-depth reclamation and miscellaneous work on approximately 9.30 miles on US 89 beginning at mile marker 108.13 between Thayne and Alpine Junction. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2022. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in winter conditions, and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT's 511 website.

For more information about this release contact, Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.