Author Clarence Kd Mcnair Releases Ground-Breaking Book In A Time Of Political Confusion
How Gratitude During the Pandemic Gave Life a Deeper Meaning, and Mentally Prepared Him for The Stress of The Election.
It's easy to wonder if God has been and is present in times of uncertainty,” McNair states. “Sometimes it can be hard to trust Him during tough times, but we must remember we belong to Him...”BALTIMORE, 36, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known from singing in Motown R&B group Prophet Jones, best-selling author Clarence “KD” McNair Jr. is back with a message in his next book “Blessings in Uncertain Times.” With unemployment rates on the rise and mental health out-of-control in this worldwide pandemic, many are worried about how they will be able to feed their families and keep a roof over their heads. Not to mentioned, everyone is on edge as we await the announcement of the next president. Despite having clarity on the unknown, McNair offers hope in his new book by teaching us to stay connected with God.
— Author Clarence KD McNair
“It's easy to wonder if God has been and is present in times of uncertainty,” McNair states. “Sometimes it can be hard to trust Him during tough times, but we must remember we belong to Him. God is ready to turn our darkest days around for good; ready to show up and show out in the midst of tribulations.”
In 2019, McNair broke his silence about the different experiences he encountered while working as a national recording artist. He shared his methods of how he overcame the anxiety disorders he endured, after losing his record label deal for second album in 2002. For years, McNair suffered greatly from panic attacks and other difficulties. His road to recovery has shaped his perspective in how to deal with trauma and increase a restored way of living.
“God would never allow a pandemic, a hardship, and even a person hold us back from His blessings,” McNair states. “Remember, there is purpose in your pain. Your difficulties will be used for good and bring freedom to others- just call on Him.”
McNair is an East Baltimore, Maryland native born and raised in the neighborhood of Patterson Park. Born with a collapsed kidney, McNair was conditioned at an early age to fight for survival. He faced many common disadvantages of being fatherless, with an environment surrounded by family members with emotional disorders, financial hardships, frail mental conditions, extreme crimes and drug addicts.
The goal of releasing this book is to encourage people to shift their focus from the negative to appreciating what is positive in our lives. McNair believes it’s worth practicing daily gratitude to give us a deeper connection to ourselves, the world around us and to our Creator. After years of silence, he becomes a recognized author by Baltimore City 51st Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young for creating a manual on how to bounce back from nothing. Today, he is known as a serial entrepreneur, celebrity brand architect, and motivational speaker.
“Blessings in Uncertain Times” releases on November 26, 2020 and will be available online at Barnes and Nobles, Amazon, Walmart, Audible and local bookstores. Follow @therealkdmcnair and @mcnairbooks or visit www.mcnairbooks.com for book updates.
