Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Names Felix Montano Division President for San Diego and South Inland Empire Markets
Harvest Landscape Welcomes Felix Montano as New Division President for San Diego and South Inland Empire.
Company Growth Continues and so does Expansion into San Diego and South Inland Empire Regions
Felix is an accomplished operations leader. His ability to build customer loyalty and instill dedication within his teams is unmatched.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Felix Montano as Division President for San Diego and South Inland Empire. Montano is an industry leader with 13 years of professional experience in the landscape management industry.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
“Felix is an accomplished operations leader. He is loyal, hard-working, and committed to excellence. I have had the privilege of working with Felix for many years, his ability to build customer loyalty and instill dedication within his teams is unmatched. His leadership is instrumental to the rapid growth we are having in San Diego and South Inland Empire Regions,” said Steven Schinhofen, CEO.
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. has grown nearly 20% over the last year emerging as the market leader of data-driven Landscape Maintenance in Southern California. Montano’s focus will be to further develop Harvest Landscape’s San Diego and South Inland Empire Operations. “I returned to Harvest because I believe in Steven Schinhofen’s vision to be the best service provider in landscape maintenance. I have learned to master responsibility and efficiencies,” said Montano, “My style of leadership is one shown by example. I am passionate and ethical, I cultivate respect and understanding. When it calls for it, my boots are on the ground to help get the job done.”
Montano began his landscape career with Harvest Landscape in 2007 as an Account Manager and quickly grew into the role of Branch Manager overseeing the Orange County Region. In 2014h he took on the role of Branch Manager for San Diego County with Bemus Landscape. Montano is an accomplished landscape professional having earned his Arborist license, his QAL license, and is a certified CLCA Water Manager. In his free time, he enjoys singing and baking with his family.
“Felix is a high performing professional who exhibits a deep understanding of landscape maintenance and operational expertise, I am excited to have him by my side to continue the momentum we are experiencing in these markets,” said Amanda Gray, VP of Marketing.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled technicians, technology, and a sustainable approach for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. For more information about Harvest Landscape please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@heli.us.
Amanda Gray, VP Marketing
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
+1 714-450-5849
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
The Harvest Landscape Story