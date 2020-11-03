Hygieacare appoints Steve Lambert as Vice President Sales

Hygieacare Vice President Sales

Steve Lambert is joining the HygieaCare team as new head of national sales, to significantly accelerate the expansion of Hygieacare’s footprint in the US

We are thrilled Steve is joining the HygieaCare team, to further our goal of significantly accelerating the expansion of Hygieacare’s footprint in the US”
— Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare® Inc.
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hygieacare Inc. announced today that the company has appointed Steve Lambert as Vice President Sales.

As new head of national sales, Steve brings over 25 years of sales and leadership experience, including over 12 years in the GI space and 3 early-stage startups. Prior to joining Hygieacare Steve was Area Vice President for Olympus America, in the GI market. Prior to working for Olympus, he was Area Sales Director at Exact Sciences where he helped build and lead the sales team which commercialized stool DNA testing for Colorectal cancer screening. Before Exact Sciences he was Area Vice President of Sales at Covidien’s, GI Solutions division.

Steve received his Bachelors of Science in Marketing and Management from LaSalle University in Phil PA.

“We are thrilled Steve is joining the HygieaCare team, to further our goal of significantly accelerating the expansion of Hygieacare’s footprint in the US,” said Gavriel D. Meron, chairman and CEO of Hygieacare.

“I am excited Steve has joined the HygieaCare team. He will add significant value to our business and our partners." said Brian Cormican, President, US Operations. "Patients deserve to have a better prep available to them in every location in the US, and physicians will benefit from improved GI outcomes, profitability, and patient satisfaction."

About Hygieacare, Inc.

In 2015, Gavriel Meron, who was the founder and CEO of Given Imaging Ltd. (PillCam), founded Hygieacare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, to create a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA cleared Hygieacare® System. To date over 15,000 patients have benefitted from Hygieacare procedures. Hygieacare Centers are located in the US – Austin TX, Norfolk VA, Cincinnati OH and Jackson MS, Rockville, MD.
The goal of Hygieacare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through Hygieacare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world.

About

In 2014 Gavriel D. Meron, founder and former CEO of Given Imaging – the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world – partnered with Texas-based Lifestream Purification Systems to form HyGIeaCare, Inc. to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and Prep procedure exclusively to the GI world. The goal of HyGIeaCare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through a chain of HyGIeaCare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world. In the US, 14.5M screening colonoscopies are performed each year, and this number is growing annually. According to the recently released US Multi-Society Task Force Consensus Statement on Adequate Bowel Cleansing for Colonoscopy, up to 20 - 25 percent of all colonoscopies are reported to have an inadequate bowel preparation. An incomplete standard prep makes it difficult to detect precancerous lesions. Current prep is also burdensome. There is clearly a need for a better way to prep colons.

