Daily traffic impacts on Hwy 59 south of Detroit Lakes start today (Nov. 3, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Starting today, Tuesday, Nov. 3, motorists should be prepared to stop on Highway 59 south of Detroit Lakes, between Morrow Avenue and Willow Street. Flaggers will be controlling traffic to allow construction trucks to cross Highway 59.
Traffic will stop periodically between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. The work is expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting.
MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and obey traffic control.
###
