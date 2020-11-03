Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New lanes, sidewalks open on Hwy 10 in Wadena (Nov. 3, 2020)

Baxter, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is excited to announce all lanes and sidewalks on Highway 10 between Highway 71 and Birch Avenue in Wadena are now open.

The Nov. 3 opening marks the end of a two-year $12.4 million improvement project on Highway 10 that will provide the Wadena community with a new, long lasting concrete road surface, wider shoulders, updated city underground utilities, improved storm drainage, and safer access and mobility for motorists and pedestrians.

Second Street Southwest/Wadena County Road 20 will remain closed south of Highway 10 to Aldrich Avenue Southwest until crew’s hook-up the city water main beneath the railroad tracks. Motorists should continue to use Highway 71 to cross the railroad tracks in Wadena. Once installed, the new signal system at Highway 10 and Second Street West/Wadena County Road 20 will be fully activated. Motorists should watch for workers and equipment as they complete work and remove detour signs, equipment and traffic control devices out of the area.

MnDOT thanks Wadena residents, businesses and visitors for their patience during this project.

For more information on the Highway 10 Wadena project, visit mndot.gov/d3/wadena.

For more information on central Minnesota projects, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral and Twitter at @MnDOTcentral. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

