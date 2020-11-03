State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-26

For immediate release: November 3, 2020 (20-209)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Cowlitz County

In August 2020 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Morgan Christine Lewellen (D160869369) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. Lewellen’s registered nursing assistant credential was suspended in May 2020.

Grant County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Esther Rae Tuller (RN60318009). Tuller repeatedly failed to account for controlled substances at a skilled nursing facility where she worked, and didn’t respond to a Nursing Commission inquiry.

Kittitas County

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant and Surgical Technologist programs indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant and surgical technologist credentials of Patrick M. Ross (NC10056556, ST00003398), who didn’t abide by a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Pierce County

In August 2020 the Massage Therapy Program entered an agreement with massage therapist Zhe Hu (MA60670168) that indefinitely suspends Hu’s credential. In 2020 Hu was convicted of third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Skagit County

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Carol Lee Allan Bennett (RN00117242) that indefinitely suspends her credential. Bennett admitted working while impaired by alcohol.

Spokane County

In September 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least 12 months the massage therapist credential of Loretta Ann Clark (MA60097219). Clark transferred about $4,780 from the bank account of a group for which she had banking authority to her own bank account. She had no authorization to do so. In 2020 Clark entered a felony diversion agreement on a second-degree theft charge.

In September 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Levi Imani (NA00179165), who went to work as a hospital psychiatric security attendant showing signs of impairment.

Out of State

Texas: In September 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the home care aide and registered nursing assistant credentials of Victoria Ann (HM60732305, NA60707021), who admitted accepting $800 from a client.

