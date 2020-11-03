New Indoor Riding Arena Lighting Packages

Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has introduced a line of top-shelf indoor riding arena lighting packages.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, sports, and industrial lighting, has released a complete line of indoor riding arena lighting packages. These packages, which utilize the SYMO 150 and the SYMO 212 luminaires, offer a premium lighting solution for indoor riding arenas with ceilings ranging from 16’ to 35’ high. The benefits of the SYMO arena lighting packages are numerous. Each SYMO arena lighting package has been custom-tailored to produce glare-free, even lighting for riding arenas in a wide range of dimensions. SYMO’s integrated prismatic refractor lens stops glare in its tracks while a sealed, IP66 rated housing that includes the refractor, prevents any water, dust, or bug intrusion. These packages will last for years and years with an L70 rating of over 162,000 hours.



“These new arena lighting packages are perfect for the equestrian who wants the absolute best,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “They are glare-free and produce some of the most even lighting available for both professional and recreational riding levels. I grew up riding horses, so I know that when it comes to riding horses indoors, quality lighting is important for the safety and performance of both the horse and rider.”

These packages consist of either SYMO 150s or SYMO 212s and they include all necessary mounting hardware. Mounting can be accomplished with a simple chain or hook mount at the height recommended by each package’s photometric analysis. SYMO emits light in 5000K bright white light and has a CRI of 70+ for great visibility. All of these packages have a max/min ratio of under 3, which indicates even lighting and no hot spots or shadows. These fixtures are dimmable if needed, and they are compatible with 120-277v line voltages. Not sure which arena package is right for you? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist for a recommendation.

About Access Fixtures

