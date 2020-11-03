Dee Burrowes and Dr. Swathi Varanasi Discuss Women in Wellness with Candice Georgiadis
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?
I have had multiple evolution and stages within entrepreneurship journey — if I knew what I know now things would have been a bit more seamless.
Strategy over vision and mission — It took a while realising how powerful a great strategy could be. Execution of strategy is where the real playoff takes flight.
Mentors are not optional — I wish I had sought a mentor at the starting gates.
Critics will be your fuel — the naysayers will come in droves no matter who you are — let them be your perceived motivation in moving forward.
Have patience with the process — everything that is destined for you will come at the right time. In your pursuit for success — it will take time.
Don’t listen to everyone — Too many opinions will spoil the recipe literally and cause unnecessary doubt. Trust your gut feeling and deep purpose.
Dr. Swathi Varanasi, bilingual pharmacist specializing in integrative health and cannabis
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
Tweak #1: Good Bye, Alarm Clock
Sleep is so underrated. One of the top ways to feel refreshed in the morning is not setting an alarm. Well-named, the alarm is alarming to your body and forcing it out of its current sleep cycle. By cutting a sleep cycle short, you may not feel fully rested and you may have a temporary hormonal imbalance. Allowing your body to wake up naturally goes hand in hand with the importance of a personalized morning routine that will set you up for success for the rest of the day.
Tweak #2: Herbs, Herbs & Herbs
As an Integrative Health and Medical Cannabis Pharmacist, I would be remiss not discuss the incredible therapeutic potential of botanical medicine. Adding specific herbs to your daily routine, called adaptogens, can improve your body’s resilience to stress and can have life-changing and anti-aging properties with consistent use. Popular examples of adaptogens are ginseng, ashwagandha, matcha, and functional mushrooms. Without delving into too much detail, the endocannabinoid system is a system in the human body that maintains our body’s homeostasis; most famously influenced by Cannabis sativa, the addition of a low-medium CBD dose of daily (eg. 25 mg) could be an amazing addition to your routine as well.
Tweak #3: What Is Kohlrabi?
Nutrition is a mainstay of my discussions with patients. As I view food as nature’s medicine, I urge my patients to challenge themselves to get out of their comfort zone with their food choices. For example, this could be buying a fruit or vegetable that is new to you, or this could be trying a new recipe to mix it up. I always say that if you have not tried it yet, then you do not officially know if you like it, or not. Given the vast array of nutritional benefits in these plant-based foods, studies have shown that eating a variety could impact your body’s homeostasis.
Tweak #4: ‘I Am Amazing’
I can be the first to admit that I never anticipated the impact Tweak #4 could have in my life. Like my western-trained physician, dentist and nursing colleagues, I was not taught about the benefits of mindfulness or meditation practices in my curriculum. A healthy mindset has played the most impactful role in my maturation as a person and professional. I would suggest beginning with seemingly simple ‘I am’ statements to remind yourself how ‘awesome’, ‘strong,’ and ‘successful’ you are. Especially in these times, you may be feeling trapped in a negative mindset about the future; transforming your mindset to a positive one about yourself and your capabilities could work wonders for your trajectory. Your subconscious does not know the difference between what is real and what is not. If you tell it that you are amazing, it will believe it. With repeated affirmations, you will also start to believe it, consciously.
