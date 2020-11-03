Patrick Howie and Victor Bornstein Discuss The Future is Now with Fotis Georgiadis
I think the biggest opportunity we have in healthcare is for patients to demand access to all of their health results (including scans) in a standardized format as soon as the information is created.
Patrick Howie, CEO and Founder of MediFind
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why.
That MediFind was going to launch into a pandemic. We are focusing on all 7,000 diseases but the world is focused on only one at the moment.
That understanding how Google “sees” you is critical, and that search engine optimization is a science. Ironically, we have had to spend time on features that do not help the patient experience just for Google, because we know that without Google visibility, we will be unlikely to reach (and help) patients.
That the employee policy manual should have the fewest policies possible. It seems that the time taken dealing with policies is a squared function of the number of policies you have. And the reality is that most policies actually get in the way of productivity instead of enhancing it.
That when you have something good, there are a lot of people and organizations who will try to get a piece of what you are doing without offering anything of real value in return. The good news is that we are clearly on to something.
That the hardest thing to do is find the right balance of speed and quality. The faster we get our new products and services out, the faster we can help patients fighting a rare disease right now. But, since we are dealing with health, we must balance that desire to help with making sure the quality of what we provide is extremely high. Complete reading the full article here.
Victor Bornstein, CEO and Co-founder of Justpoint
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
1. The importance of not listening to every piece of advice I hear. People always have the best intentions when taking the time to share advice, but they are typically extrapolating their experiences to yours without understanding or being aware of the idiosyncrasies of your situation, and then applying a pattern that worked for them in the past into a situation that could be different. This is especially true for early-stage startups. For example: Talking to investors, they often have an idea of what they think will work. If you just talk to one investor, you might be tempted to follow that advice. But if you increase your sample size and talk to 200 investors, like we have, you realize you’ll end up with 200 opinions that go in different directions. What can be tricky is identifying which of those opinions will increase your likelihood of success.
2. In the very beginning, it’s important to know how to motivate your team, especially when people tell you things won’t work. When you’re creating something new, it’s inevitable you’ll come across a few naysayers and even though you know why they are wrong, they might have more weight in the rest of the team than you realized. For example: someone told us it’s impossible to start an insurance company from scratch. That person had considered building a health insurer and chose not to because “it isn’t possible” and shortly after that, we connected with someone who had done just that, Vivek Garipalli, and he ended up as our lead investor.
3. The intensity of the rollercoaster. Going into this endeavor, I was very aware that creating a company from scratch is an emotional rollercoaster. I thought I was ready for it. But especially in the beginning, when you have nothing to show and most people don’t believe in you yet, you feel the highs and lows to an extreme I didn’t anticipate. I realized that knowing you’ll be on the rollercoaster versus actually going through it are very different things. An example: we didn’t have much time to bootstrap before exhausting our personal finances, so we gave ourselves a firm deadline of one year to get funding. We got our first check in the bank just a few weeks before that deadline — so you can imagine the lows, and then highs, surrounding that moment.
The complete interview is available here.
