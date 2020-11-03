Teneo Linguistics Company Celebrates ISO 27001 - Its Third ISO Certification
Teneo joins only a handful of Language Services Providers certified to ISO 27001 - The Information Security Standard
For us, this development is a culmination of long-term efforts aimed at providing our clients with what they need – peace of mind around the translation service that we provide”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teneo Linguistics Company today announced that it has been awarded its third ISO certification. The ISO 27001, focused on information security, signals a major move toward satisfying the information security requirements of large corporate clients in fields like Life Sciences and Health Care.
— Hana Laurenzo
This is yet another milestone for Teneo Linguistics on its mission to become the premier language services and managed translation services provider of choice to global corporations with complex requirements for their translation suppliers.
“For us, this development is a culmination of long-term efforts aimed at providing our clients with what they need – peace of mind around the translation service that we provide,” says Hana Laurenzo, Owner and CEO at Teneo Linguistics Company.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
• The introduction of Translation 360® - a unique and innovative managed translation service
• Graduation from a year-long mentorship program of the Diversity Alliance for Science (Mentor: Eli Lilly and Company)
• The ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100 certifications
“It is vital for our clients to know that we not only deliver language services of outstanding quality, supported by first-class customer service but also go about processing their content in the most secure manner possible”, adds Hana Laurenzo.
About Teneo Linguistics Company: Teneo Linguistics Company is a TX-based full-service provider of language services. The company offers comprehensive, technology-driven solutions to global corporations, focusing on shortening cycle times, improving quality, and realizing economies of scale. Teneo is a holder of multiple business awards but among its greatest accomplishments is being home to a team of uniquely talented people who are proud of the work they do.
Hana Laurenzo
TENEO LINGUISTICS COMPANY, LLC
+1 8174419974
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Teneo Linguistics Company - Mission Video