Teneo Linguistics Company Expands Over-the-phone Interpreting Services that Strengthen Language Support in Healthcare

Teneo Linguistics Company's Over-the-phone Interpreting Services

Teneo Linguistics Company announces expansion of over-the-phone interpreting services — adding languages, certified healthcare interpreters, and functionality.

Doctors’ offices and healthcare facilities can now access certified healthcare interpreters on-demand, and in more languages.” — Hana Laurenzo, CEO of Teneo Linguistics Company

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teneo Linguistics Company (TLC), a language services provider headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, announced the expansion of their over-the-phone medical interpreting services aimed at strengthening language support and improving care for patients with limited English proficiency (LEP).

“With TLC’s expanded over-the-phone interpreting services, doctors’ offices and healthcare facilities can now access certified healthcare interpreters on-demand, and in more languages,” says CEO and owner of TLC, Hana Laurenzo.

TLC’s expanded over-the-phone interpreting services offer on-demand access to qualified interpreters through a smartphone, tablet, a desktop computer, or a traditional IVR telephone service.

“All our certified healthcare interpreters are HIPAA trained and specialize in medical terminology. This means LEP patients and healthcare professionals can have peace of mind knowing their message is being communicated clearly and confidentially,” says Tori Gugino, Interpreting Coordinator at TLC.

US law requires certain healthcare facilities to provide qualified interpreters to LEP patients, and an increasing number are turning to over-the-phone interpreting services as the solution. And during this time of social distancing, over-the-phone interpreting presents a safer alternative to in-person interpreting.

Healthcare facilities are struggling to keep up with the language support needs of LEP patients as the US population becomes more and more culturally diverse.

“Many healthcare providers assume over-the-phone interpreting is difficult to set-up and expensive, which is not accurate. Initial set-up takes only minutes, and clients only pay for the time used,” says Hana,

With solutions like TLC’s over-the-phone interpreting services, substantial language support for LEP patients is possible and allows healthcare professionals to provide better care, create personal connections, and foster patient trust.



