Teneo Linguistics Company Celebrates Translation 360 Trademark Approval
Teneo Linguistics Company announces trademark approval of Translation 360, the name of their new, technology-driven, comprehensive language services solution.
Many organizations want to streamline their localization process, but don’t know where to start. That’s where Translation 360 comes in.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teneo Linguistics Company announces trademark approval of Translation 360®, the name of their new, technology-driven, comprehensive language services solution for multi-national organizations.
— Hana Laurenzo, CEO of Teneo Linguistics Company
Teneo Linguistics Company (TLC), a language services provider headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, announced trademark approval for the title of their comprehensive language services solution, Translation 360.
“After months of hard work developing the Translation 360 system, we are so excited to officially receive trademark approval for its name,” says Hana Laurenzo, CEO of Teneo Linguistics Company.
Translation 360 combines advanced translation management technology, consulting services, and personalization, to streamline language services into a single, compliant solution. Teneo Linguistics Company is marketing the service as the ideal solution for multi-national organizations that seek more control and more transparency in their localization process.
“Many organizations want to streamline their localization process, but don’t know where to start. That’s where Translation 360 comes in”, says Hana.
With Translation 360, organizations can house all language services vendors under one platform, instead of having to utilize and learn different technologies for different vendors.
Translation 360 was originally developed during Hana’s participation in the Diversity Alliance for Science Mentorship Program, where she partnered with multi-national pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. Their collaboration, combined with Hana’s expertise in the language services industry, revealed valuable insights that led to the creation of Translation 360.
“We gave each other a lot of information that made it possible for me to look at how we are providing services and come up with a solution that is innovative and puts control back into the hands of the organization”, says Hana.
Translation 360 is also ideal for corporations cultivating rich diversity supplier programs. Many language vendors are classified as diverse suppliers, and under Translation 360, it is easy to add them to the supplier base so they can work side-by-side with other, perhaps much larger vendors.
The approval of the Translation 360 trademark marks an exciting time for Teneo Linguistics Company and goes hand-in-hand with their growing number of clients in the life sciences industry.
“We are ecstatic with the results we’ve seen so far with Translation 360 and are eager to continue delivering incredible results”, says Hana.
About Teneo Linguistics Company
Teneo Linguistics Company (TLC) is a global foreign language services provider offering a full suite of language services in 150+ languages. Services include high-quality translation, interpreting, consulting, website localization, and more. TLC is an award-winning, Certified Woman-Owned Small Business, HUB, and Certified to ISO 17100:2015 & ISO 9001:2015 Standards.
Allison Shipman
TENEO LINGUISTICS COMPANY, LLC
+1 817-441-9974
email us here