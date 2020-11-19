SDSCPA connects artists online with new series available on Purplepass

San Diego SCPA announces new hub for artists online and free series with guest artist sharing their stories, experiences and advice during COVID.

The new SDSCPA Mainstage Hub is our way of staying connected through creativity!!!” — Donna M. Silva Garcia, SDSCPA and FOSCPA Liaison

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDSCPA, part of the San Diego Unified School District, is an arts focused public magnet school for artistically passionate students in grades 6-12. The rigorous dual-curriculum prepares students for post-secondary opportunities — whether it be pre-conservatory or university. The arts are the core and essential area of the study providing students with unique training by artists in the field. Like all art and performance-based institutions during COVID, the hands-on learning experience has been replaced and moved to behind a computer screen.

The school has recently launched SDSCPA Maintstage Hub and their new series, Salon Series and the College and Conservatory, for a way to bring artists together online while all in-person events have been placed on pause. The Mainstage Hub is a one-stop information center for all things arts at the school. Students, parents, and artists can access daily event calendars, get the latest admin alerts, plus get access to a college directory with deans, reps, and top post-secondary institutions.

The Hub also includes a new Salon Series, where attendees can hear from some of the nation’s finest artists and performers in the industry. In each episode, listeners will get the chance to hear an artist’s story and personal experience in the industry, how they are overcoming the effects of COVID-19, and engage in conversations about future changes to the arts post-pandemic. The other series, College and Conservatory, is organized similarly to the Salon series. The difference being the guest speakers now include conversations with admissions and recruitment offices of renowned arts programs from post-secondary institutions across the nation.

The typical in-person school site visits and regional college fairs created opportunities for students to learn about different Arts programs, meet department staff, and understand the campus culture. As a result of the pandemic, school site visits have been suspended and college fairs are now virtual. The SDSCPA Mainstage Hub College & Conservatory series is a forum where students can meet and chat directly online with conservatory and university representatives. Students can ask questions and learn about the admission process, deadlines, scholarships, tips and suggestions included! Students have the ability to talk with, and learn about more schools where location and distance otherwise made it difficult. Despite the pandemic, technology is being used to overcome obstacles and students now have a new means to get connected.

Due to the pandemic, the school remains closed. No events, performances, or exhibitions have been scheduled. The Mainstage Hub is the means to connect students and their families to the arts online. SDSCPA Maintage Hub sets an outstanding example of outsourcing technology in order to stay tied to the people affiliated with the program

The Salon Series is a place for artists and experts to join in from across the country and share their story. It’s an opportunity for the arts community to dive into controversial issues, obstacles, and successes in the industry, bringing more awareness to their listeners. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP prior to attending the event. Each confirmed RSVP receives a reminder email and a direct link on the day of the online event. These events are typically held on Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. and include a live chat for engagement.

These events are made possible by the charitable organization, Friends of SCPA, and its donors. There is no charge to attend these events and is open to the general public.

Prior to COVID, the school was using Purplepass for all their performances and events. Moving forward and transitioning to online events, they are now utilizing the Purplepass management software for collecting RSVP tickets to their new series. The SDSCPA can also forward event reminders and alerts to attendees, as well as direct links to online events sent via email or text. Purplepass gives them the ability to customize every aspect of their online event, including the electronic receipt sent after a purchase or for an RSVP. Each receipt includes SDSCPA's logo and a special message thanking their guests for the support.

Upcoming artists on the Salon Series:

Marcelino Quinonez - November 18th:

Join Artistic Director Richard Trujillo as he interviews Marcelino Quinonez, playwright and activist, about his journey, his experiences in writing and how life led to the stories he has been able to share.

Chris LaMont - December 3rd:

Chris LaMont is a filmmaker, screen writer, director and producer. Learn more about his life journey and cinematic experiences as he chats with Artistic Director, Richard Trujillo about the film industry and his experiences founding the Phoenix Film Festival!

Click here to find more upcoming events and get tickets.

About San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (SDSCPA):

SDSCPA is part of the San Diego Unified School District and a designated VAPA focus school. The school strives to become the leading public arts-focused school in the nation. Recipient of an Exemplary Art School award by Arts Schools Network for years 2018-2023. Ranked #17 in the nation for public arts schools. SDSCPA is a tuition-free donation dependent public magnet school for artistically passionate students in grades 6-12 located in the southeast portion of the City of San Diego. Recognized as a Title I school, per the California School Dashboard for 2019, 54.8% of the student population is considered socioeconomically disadvantaged. SDSCPA is also ranked as one of the most diverse schools in California with students from over 70 different zip codes across San Diego County. The school is also striving to become a nationally accredited public arts high school—1 of 15 in the nation. To learn more about SDSCPA, visit our website at www.sdscpa.org

Additional community support is needed to sustain a public tuition-free arts education at the San Diego School of Creative & Performing Arts (SDSCPA). To donate to Friends of SCPA (FOSCPA), a 501(c)(3) organization supporting arts education at SDSCPA, please visit our giving webpage: https://rebrand.ly/FOSCPAMonthlyGiving. To learn more about FOSCPA, visit their website www.foscpa.org

San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts Apply Now!