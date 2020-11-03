Mente Group Names Vince Restivo as New COO
Vince's solid and successful business aviation background with Gulfstream and Hawker Beechcraft as well as his passion for detail and quality will serve Mente Group and our clients exceptionally well.”DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group has appointed Vince Restivo to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the broad-based aviation consulting firm.
— Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor
Restivo, formerly Vice President of Program Management, will continue to report to Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor, who will focus more of his efforts on creating long-term strategies for the company and its clientele. In his new expanded role, Restivo, who has 37 years of experience in business aviation, will assess and manage ongoing business operations including process, policy and metrics to execute the company's vision, goals and growth strategies.
"Vince's solid and successful business aviation background with Gulfstream and Hawker Beechcraft as well as his passion for detail and quality will serve Mente Group and our clients exceptionally well," said company President and CEO Proctor. "Our entire team looks forward to his contributions to our successes and that of our clientele."
Mente Group, an aircraft dealer accredited by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, appraisals and forecasting, buying, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, operational alignment and Mente 360, a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program.
Before joining Mente Group, Restivo was Vice President - Completions for Hawker Beechcraft and has served Gulfstream in various roles including Regional VP - Aircraft Sales and Director - Completion Sales. He is also the founder of Addo Virtus Advisors, an advisory firm specializing in completion management, business process and metrics focused on providing both operational and transactional value throughout the aircraft acquisition and ownership life-cycle.
About Mente Group
With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Portland, and Scottsdale, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.
Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer. Brian Proctor is former Chairman of IADA. For more info on Mente Group see http://www.mentegroup.com.
