St Albans Barracks // Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204634
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: October 23rd, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny of a Firearm
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 23rd, 2020, Vermont State Police in St. Albans received a report about a Handgun stolen from a vehicle in Richford, VT. The handgun was identified as a black Mossberg 9mm Luger. Investigation revealed the firearm was taken from a vehicle during the night.
At this time, Vermont State Police in St. Albans are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Trooper Christopher Finley at (802) 524-5993.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993