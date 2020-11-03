Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204634

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: October 23rd, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny of a Firearm

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 23rd, 2020, Vermont State Police in St. Albans received a report about a Handgun stolen from a vehicle in Richford, VT. The  handgun was identified as a black Mossberg 9mm Luger. Investigation revealed the firearm was taken from a vehicle during the night.

 

At this time, Vermont State Police in St. Albans are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Trooper Christopher Finley at (802) 524-5993.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

